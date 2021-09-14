CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats Introduce Another Voting Bill, But Odds Of Becoming Law Are Slim

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uj2vA_0bvpE5nu00

Andrew Trunsky

Senate Democrats are set to release their new, trimmed down voting bill, but despite unanimous support from their caucus it faces a steep climb to become law.

The bill, titled the Freedom to Vote Act, is Democrats’ response to a series of voting restrictions passed in Republican-controlled states across the country. But despite its framework, constructed around a compromise plan proposed by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, it must still clear a filibuster to pass the Senate, meaning at least 10 Republicans would have to sign on in support.

The legislation, introduced by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, drops some of the more contentious provisions included in the For the People Act, Democrats’ previous legislation that fell to a GOP filibuster in June. While the new bill would no longer restructure the Federal Election Commission and requires a nationwide voter ID standard, it includes automatic registration provisions and would make Election Day a national holiday.

Other co-sponsors include Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Jon Tester of Montana, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Alex Padilla of California and Raphael Warnock of Georgia. Sen. Angus King of Maine, an Independent who caucuses with the party, also participated in negotiations.

“The entire voting rights working group, including Senators Manchin and Merkley, is united behind legislation that will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

The statement also outlines provisions meant to stop election subversion, saying that the bill establishes “protections to insulate nonpartisan state and local officials who administer federal elections from undue partisan interference or control.”

It’s release comes after discredited claims from former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged against him, followed by a public pressure campaign against elected officials to overturn states’ results where President Joe Biden won.

News of the Democrats’ bill was first reported by NPR.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Greatest Delusion

Democrats in Congress are divided on a slew of important issues right now, leaving President Joe Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion spending plan in jeopardy. What unites them is the illusion that the way they handle the plan will make or break the party’s fortunes in next year’s midterms. If only...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
Athens News Courier

Warnock, Senate Democrats give another push at federal election laws

ATLANTA — Ahead of federal elections slated for next year, Senate Democrats gave another push for election law reforms by introducing the Freedom to Vote Act on Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, who co-sponsored the bill, spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday calling on his colleagues to support the bill which he says expands voter access, advances election integrity reforms and protects the nation’s democracy from emerging threats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Angus King
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Alex Padilla
The Independent

Senate Democrats release ‘compromise’ voting rights bill but face another GOP blockade

A group of Senate Democrats has released another voting rights bill following a months-long effort to unite lawmakers behind an antidote to state-level, Republican-led restrictions on ballot access ahead of critical midterm elections and a redistricting cycle that could redraw political boundaries for the next decade.The latest proposal – the Freedom to Vote Act – builds off a framework from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who joined universal Republican opposition to the For The People Act, a sweeping expansion of voting rights that faced a filibuster blockade in the evenly divided Senate.A group of Democrats have struck a deal with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Democrats Unveil New Voting Rights Protection Bill.

Democrats Unveil New Voting Rights Protection Bill. The Freedom to Vote Act, which aims to restore the rights of 5.2 million voters, is due to be introduced by Senate Democrats. The bill makes it easier to register to vote, sets a 15-day early voting deadline, declares election day a federal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Federal Elections#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#Independent#Americans#Npr
Washington Times

Squad prods Senate Dems to ignore parliamentarian, pass amnesty regardless of chamber rules

Congress’ far-left “Squad” is calling on Democratic leaders to simply ignore the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling Sunday night blocking plans to give amnesty to illegal immigrants in President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package. The Democratic lawmakers, already angry over Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough‘s decision in February to reject creating a $15-an-hour federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy