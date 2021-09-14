Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market Business Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Perspective, Technology, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Forecast 2021-2027
Oil free air compressor is defined as pre-lubricated mechanical device which operates without using oil by enhancing the pressure of gas by reducing its volume. These compressors are designed to operate without oil in the compression chamber. The power of these devices is measured in cubic feet per minute of intake air and horsepower. Oil Free Air Compressors are widely used in various end use industries such as manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, food & beverage, and home appliance sector. In addition, the increase environmental awareness regarding air quality is expected to increase the demand for oil free air compressor in the next few years.
