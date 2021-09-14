Drag Freak! 6-Second Volvo 240 Wagon

You will always find some interesting cars listed up for sale through Craigslist, but this one might just take the cake as the most bizarre we have ever come across. The listing refers to the car as a 2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG C8 GTR and takes inspiration from Mercedes’ C8, C9, and C11 race cars. No mention is made about what kind of chassis underpins the bizarre homemade creation but one thing we can say for sure is that with a $75,000 asking price, it certainly isn’t cheap.

