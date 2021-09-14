CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Drag Freak! 6-Second Volvo 240 Wagon

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEBay Motors Powers HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive. We half expected to be meeting Swedes when we saw this turbo Volvo 240 wagon lift a wheel and run a 7.16 at 189 mph on the first day of HOT ROD Drag Week 2021. Racers from Scandinavia and Australia have a long history of attending Drag Week with ultra-fast and interesting Opels and other funky European hardware. We knew that international borders were closed, and no one had heard of any Swedes or Aussies making the trip this year, making us cautiously optimistic when we headed for the pits.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
Carscoops

Cadillac Dashes Hopes Of A Blackwing Coupe, Wagon, Or Convertible

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing have the kind of performance that allows them to rival their competitors from Europe, but they will not be offered in the same array of body styles. According to Muscle Cars and Trucks, quoting unnamed sources close to the automaker, the CT4-V Blackwing...
CARS
Carscoops

This Mercedes-Benz “Replica” Is Great In The “Terns” And Has “Gold Wing Doors”

You will always find some interesting cars listed up for sale through Craigslist, but this one might just take the cake as the most bizarre we have ever come across. The listing refers to the car as a 2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG C8 GTR and takes inspiration from Mercedes’ C8, C9, and C11 race cars. No mention is made about what kind of chassis underpins the bizarre homemade creation but one thing we can say for sure is that with a $75,000 asking price, it certainly isn’t cheap.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo#Wagon#Fastest Car#Detroit#Freak#Gear Vendors Overdrive#Swedes#Opels#European#Aussies#Swedish#Dutch#E85#Drag Week
Robb Report

First Drive: Cadillac’s New Tire-Smoking Blackwing, Its Last V-8 Sedan, Goes Out With a Furious Roar

Once near-sacred fire-breathing hunks of rolling Americana, Detroit muscle cars are a fast-dying breed, considered a hard sell in an increasingly electrified future. Even Cadillac, which has been producing such brawn in a three-piece suit since it debuted the 400 hp manual-transmission CTS-V in 2004, is getting out of the game: The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be the brand’s farewell to tire-smoking, V-8 powered rear-drive sedans. Fittingly, though, that swan song is more of a furious roar. Starting at $84,990, the CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s fastest production car to date, with a top speed of over 200 mph and a...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Schroeder’s New Car, 6-Second Javelin, and Wheelies: Day 1 of HOT ROD Drag Week

EBay Motors Powers HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive. Day 1 of HOT ROD Drag Week 2021 was held at the U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan. Favorite and 2019 winner Tom Bailey failed to show with his new car for this event, but Unlimited contender Dave Schroeder appeared with a completely new car to replace his 1966 nitrous Corvette from previous years. On his shakedown pass, the 2019 C7 Corvette went mid-6s before getting out of the groove and lifting.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Totally Bonkers Ivo 4-Engine Wagon Master Drag Car For Sale

One of the things we like least about modern drag racing is the lack of diversity of machines. In the golden era, you never knew what combinations you would see on any given night. And what kind of gymnastic feats drivers would have to perform. To that end may we present the incredible and crazy Buick Wagon Master dragster.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Roadkill’s Death Metal Charger Goes Tokyo Drift!

Roadkill has always had a reputation for doing things to cars that might upset the die-hards in any particular automotive camp. Take for example, Blasphemi, Mike Finnegan's Hemi-powered 1955 Chevy. To some, a Mopar engine in a Tri-Five Chevy just isn't done, hence the name. Finnegan is at it again, this time swapping the Mopar 383 out of his NASCAR 1968 Dodge Charger for a Toyota 2JZ (well technically it's from a Lexus SC300).
CARS
Pistonheads

Volvo S80 T6 | Shed of the Week

There's a thread on PH devoted to 'street sleepers'. If you're not familiar with the phrase, it doesn't refer to what Mrs Shed forces her hubby to do after he's had a Saturday night skinful at the Firkin & Follicle. It refers to cars that look tame and that are anything but.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

The 2021 Volvo S90 Recharge Luxuriates Efficiently

When it comes to luxury cars, the quiet attraction of electrification only makes sense. While companies are moving ever closer to filling the luxury sedan world with electric-only powertrains, plug-in hybrids are a reasonable half-step that gives owners some of the advantages of an electric vehicle without any of the range restrictions. Volvo’s S90 T8 e-AWD blends a twin-charged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. The gasoline-burning mill powers the front axle while the electric motor that takes care of the rear wheels. This powertrain translates to 400 combined horsepower, 472 lb-ft of torque, and roughly 20 miles of EV-only range.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible First Drive: Rare Air

In an era when a Dodge sedan is quicker in a straight line than a Porsche 911 GT3, it takes a certain chutzpah to name one of your models "Speed." But Bentley carries it off effortlessly, and not just because the Speed moniker was first used to denote faster-than-average Bentley models almost 100 years ago. The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible thus arrives with certain expectations. And it delivers: This handsome Bentley is one of a handful of cars in which the wind will tousle your hair at more than 200 mph.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 BMW 430i Convertible First Test: Mild Child

Do you consider yourself a BMW enthusiast? Y'know, the type to rattle off chassis and engine codes with the same alacrity as you do your own birthdate? If so, this test of the 2021 BMW 430i Convertible model might not be for you. If that's the case, don't worry: We've covered plenty of hot new Bavarians sure to get your straight-six in a sizzle, like the M2 CS and the new M3 and M4.
CARS
thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
CARS
SlashGear

Perfect 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 could be yours

When it comes to muscle cars in the 1970s, few were more highly desired than the Ford Mustang Boss 429. It was the most potent Mustang in its day, and they are incredibly valuable, particularly when perfectly restored and all original. When it comes original and perfectly restored examples, this 1970 Boss 429 is about as good as it gets.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
CARS
Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorTrend Magazine

1976 Chevy Corvette Survivor With Crazy Graphics Is Back on the Road!

This time capsule Chevy Corvette show car is a look back at the crazy customs of the early 1980s. Back in the day, in this case the early '80s, the car show culture was quite a bit different than today. Back then it was less about performance and more about crazy customizations. It was wild, and the rides that were shown off through organizations such as the International Show Car Association (ISCA) were often pretty outlandish by today's standards. Formed in 1962, the ISCA became a sanctioning body for high-end indoor car shows. It didn't put on the events but instead managed the judging and other aspects, including a series championship.
CARS
Top Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy