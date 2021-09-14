Drag Freak! 6-Second Volvo 240 Wagon
EBay Motors Powers HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive. We half expected to be meeting Swedes when we saw this turbo Volvo 240 wagon lift a wheel and run a 7.16 at 189 mph on the first day of HOT ROD Drag Week 2021. Racers from Scandinavia and Australia have a long history of attending Drag Week with ultra-fast and interesting Opels and other funky European hardware. We knew that international borders were closed, and no one had heard of any Swedes or Aussies making the trip this year, making us cautiously optimistic when we headed for the pits.www.motortrend.com
