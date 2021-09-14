CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Penny Stocks To Buy According To Analysts & Price Targets Up To 507%

By J. Samuel
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it time to revisit biotech penny stocks? The last few sessions saw a pullback in the overall sector. Both the Nasdaq and S&P Biotech ETFs (IBB & XBI) retreated recently. However, biotech has begun heating up toward the end of the September 13th session and into September 14th. You’ve also a mix of headlines, and bullish sentiment acted as early catalysts, and retail traders are now hunting for the best penny stocks to buy in this arena.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Street.Com

JPMorgan Says Stock Decline Represents Buying Opportunity

The stock market’s decline Monday, including a 1.7% slide for the S&P 500, won’t last long, says Marko Kolanovic, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan. “The market sell-off that escalated overnight we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows (commodity trading advisors and option hedgers) in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Gene#S P Biotech#Ibb Xbi#Eyegate Pharmaceuticals#Enviric Biosciences#Bdsi Rrb#Opgen Inc#Opgn#Eyeg#Magicmed Industries#Ptsd#Elyxbtm
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

The booming semiconductor demand and the proliferation of 5G networks will be long-term catalysts for Applied Materials and Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials' impressive growth is set to continue as its major customers are ramping up their investments in chipmaking capacity. Cirrus Logic stands to gain big from 5G smartphones thanks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

This high-growth semiconductor stock has an aggressive P/E ratio right now. This restaurant stock can produce great cash flow and growth if you buy on the dip. This fintech stock is slightly too expensive to be considered a value stock. Stocks are expensive right now, with the S&P 500 price-to-earnings...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Today? Retail Traders Are Watching These Now

Is the stock market safe? Whether you’re trading penny stocks or higher-priced names, it’s hard to ignore what’s transpired over the last week. The S&P, Nasdaq, Dow, and Small-Cap indexes have all pulled back. That drop continued into Monday’s premarket session with fresh September lows. Why Is The Stock Market...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
MarketWatch

Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Canopy Growth price target on lower sales

Canopy Growth Corp. analyst Pablo Zuanic on Monday cut his 12-month price target on Canopy Growth Corp. , to C$21 from C$30.50 on a lower sales outlook for the Canadian cannabis company amid price pressure in the business. Zuanic reiterated a neutral rating on the stock and said he expects September quarterly sales to fall to C$135 million, compared to the analyst consensus of C$156 million. "We agree that Canopy Growth, under CEO David Klein, has made significant strides [by] cutting costs, refocusing the business, building a U.S. ecosystem for growth now in CBD/consumer packaged goods and in THC in the future upon federal permissibility," he said. While the company will benefit from a full quarter of its recently acquired Supreme Cannabis business, it will be offset by a low teens decline in the base domestic cannabis business, he said. Canopy is attempting a pivot away from value-price cannabis, but results so far are mixed, he said. Shares of Canopy Growth are down 40% so far this year, compared to an 8.6% rise by the Cannabis ETF . Shares of Canopy Growth dipped 1.5% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Recent Price Trend in RELX PLC (RELX) is Your Friend, Here's Why

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Top Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Trading Under A $1 In September

Are you looking for different ways to invest in top marijuana stocks right now? Starting this week, the markets are seeing a sharp pullback because of fears from the property market in China and the Fed meeting. At the present time, many investors and analysts believe this decline could continue further. This could continue to create market volatility in the cannabis sector in September. For investors looking for short-term returns, it could be time to add top marijuana penny stocks to your watchlist.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why "Trend" Investors Would Love Betting on Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY)

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Are Biotech Penny Stocks Worth Buying? Check These 3 Out

3 Biotech Penny Stocks You Should Know About Right Now. While the broader stock market is down today, there are plenty of penny stocks that are pushing up right now. And, over the past few months, many investors have been focused on biotech penny stocks. There are a few good reasons for the rise of the biotech industry during that time and the subsequent bullish momentum we’ve witnessed. To understand it fully, we have to take a closer look at the current state of the stock market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

3 'Strong Buy' MLPs Under $30

Master limited partnerships (MLPs) are known for their unique tax structure that exempts them from paying corporate taxes. Given the current fluctuations in Treasury yields and the government’s plans to hike corporate taxes, we think it could be wise to bet on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP), and Star Group (SGU), which are trading below $30. These MLPs are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

September Turns Sour: Top ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street ended on a negative note last week just the week before that, strengthening the worth of the adage that September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.6%, 0.07% and 0.5%, respectively. The S&P 500 is on its way toward its first monthly decline since January. The Russell 2000 only added 0.42% last week.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:. ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy