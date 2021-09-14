CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

By Gina Cook
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 7 days ago
Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.

Magic 1470AM

State Approves Millions To Resume Repairs On CPSB Schools

The Louisiana State Bond Commission has come through for SWLA after FEMA failed us by not completely funding school repairs. The Louisiana Treasury Department is reporting that $50 million will be allocated in revenue bonds to help continue the construction projects rebuilding Calcasieu Parish schools. These schools were damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta and still have much needed repairs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

The Lost Hollows Lake Charles Is Back and Scarier Than Ever!

Every Friday and Saturday in October just got a bit more spook-tacular as the Lake Charles famed haunted trail, The Lost Hollows, announces its return. There had been rumors that it may not come back after having to shut down for COVID-19 and then two hurricanes. Recently quite a few people have asked me if it was ever going to return. Now, we can say it's back!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Calcasieu Parish Parks Reopen For Residents To Enjoy

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) announced today that most Parish parks are officially back open for residents to enjoy. Now that the threat of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas is behind us. For a complete list of CPPJ-managed parks, visit calcasieuparish.gov/parks. Unfortunately, there are a few parks that will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Nicholas Weaker but Still a Major Flood Threat for Louisiana

Late yesterday I overheard a couple of people talking in the grocery store about how "this tropical storm wasn't a big deal". That's true, the effects of once Hurricane Nicholas could have been a lot worse for Texas and Louisiana. But the fact is, we are not done with Nicholas so let's stop counting chickens until we get all the eggs hatched.
LOUISIANA STATE
