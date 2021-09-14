CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That’s hot! Why the return to Y2K fashion is psychological

Cover picture for the articleAs the saying goes, “everything old is new again.” In this case, I don’t mean anything highly antiquated, but rather the swift and sweeping return of Y2K fashion in the recent year. Beaded chokers, bright colors and ironically bedazzled denim has made its way back to our closets and our hearts… well, potentially. Though it’s normal for fashion trends to change as a reflection of celebrity culture and social media influencers, this return to Y2K can be even further linked to something more psychological. As a result of the turbulence and uncertainty of the past year, perhaps this return is instead a yearning for comfort, color and self-expression.

