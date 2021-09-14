Punching the Paw

I went to the big hospital for today’s therapy cat visit. Our first stop was Pediatrics, as it usually is. Before I even saw any kids, we ran into a couple of the hospital staff, who were very happy to see me! I always say that I’m here as much for the staff as I am for the patients. That has been even more true since I started coming back at the end of July. There is still a pandemic going on, and it adds even more stress to their jobs.

