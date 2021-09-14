CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Punching the Paw

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

You asked the exact same question three times. My apologies. I don’t usually post so I’m not familiar with the technology. I heard the back end of a conversation on the ROAR this morning and just wondered if anyone else did.

www.tigernet.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Paw Portraits

April is a young domestic shorthair mix with an estimated birth date of May 15. April is affectionate and playful! April has been around dogs, cats and kids. She is looking for an indoor home and will be completely vetted soon. Gillen is a young domestic shorthair mix with an...
ANIMALS
York News-Times

A Paws for Pets -- Why obedience training is necessary

Most people don't want a dog that is uncontrollable or has annoying behaviors such as eating or destroying things or being afraid of everything. We may not have had a dog like that, but we all know someone who has definitely had a dog who lacks manners, is rebellious, lives in fear and/or is simply destructive. It doesn’t matter the sex, breed, size or age, without some form of consistency in training all dogs could become that one dog that only the owner loves.
YORK, NE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Mardi Paws 2021 Companion Animal Walk This Saturday

There are two big events each year that help support the great need of our Tri County Humane Society, and each year we've been lucky enough to have a community that provides the much needed support for this shelter that provides a place for animals to find new homes, get the shots and health care they need when they arrive, and sends them home spayed and neutered to help keep down future populations of unwanted pets.
PETS
tigernet.com

Paw Hand = Dragons from Starsky and Hutch

"If a pig had a better personality, he would cease to be a filthy animal." The paw in the top pic with the striped fur and retractable claws looks intimidating. The clenched hand in the lower pic reminds me of an enraged toddler who hasn't yet gained the motor skills to make a real fist.
ANIMALS
#Apologies#Paw
schertz.com

Paws in the Pool

The dog days of summer are still hanging on so it's time to get your pup’s paws in the pool and cool off!. The dog days of summer are still hanging on so it's time to get your pup’s paws in the pool and cool off! It's gonna be a fun-filled day gone to the dogs! Let your furry, four-legged friend take a swim in Pickrell Park Pool on Saturday, September 11 for Paws in the Pool! Admission is $3 per person with a maximum of 2 dogs per person are allowed. Capacity is limited to 60 humans per 90-minute session and pre-registration/payment is required.
SCHERTZ, TX
Newnan Times-Herald

Paws for Prevention

On Sunday, September 5th, Family Patterns Matter and AV Pride partnered to raise awareness to suicide prevention. The event began at 9 a.m at Sprayberry Dog Park in Newnan. Family Patterns Matter brings the importance of listening to local youth and parents to ensure a healthy home environment. Learn more at www.familypatternsmatter.org .
NEWNAN, GA
tigernet.com

This PAWs up thing sounds way to close to

Paws don’t sound scary at all. I wasn’t 100% sure tigernet had lost its collective mind but… wow. I can’t believe this is the best you all could come up with.
ANIMALS
tigernet.com

The Paws Up Debate

Just hit my wife’s Facebook news articles. Is this a real issue? I mean, I saw it on TV and didn’t like what I saw, but if some fans want to make a fool of themselves by cutting off their pinkie finger and holding up what looks to be a club foot in a pose of a begging Tiger, then so be it. That’s their prerogative. We just shouldn’t show it on TV.
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Bruno

He is an 8-year-old hound, mix who is here to tell you that you can teach an old dog new tricks. He loves his people, but can be a little nervous around new friends.
PETS
WVNews

Paw Paw Ice Cream

A few years ago, I had the pleasure of tagging along with Chef Jay Mahoney and a group of Pierpont students to help with the Anthony Bourdain dinner hosted at Lost Creek Farm. I can remember Jay and I conversing about the event, and Jay was trying hard to keep the name of the celebrity mum. I guessed it, and he was sure I had come across the information somehow.
LOST CREEK, WV
lcnme.com

Paws for Thought

September is National Service Dog month, and to help celebrate these highly trained “dogs with jobs,” it seems only fitting to discuss what a service dog is (and isn’t) and to elucidate the role of anyone who might find a service dog in their midst. The first item that must...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Bindi is a 12-year-old Terrier mix who was removed from her previous home by humane control after being found with serious skin and ear infections.She is so gentle and very friendly, considering everything she has been through. She is only 11 pounds. Bindi is house trained and crate-friendly, but it is recommended a crate is only utilized if absolutely necessary, given her background.
PETS
cortlandstandard.net

Lending A Paw

Katie Mercer didn’t want to give up the puppy her family was raising for Freedom Guide Dogs for the Blind. This particular dog, the second they were “puppy raising” for the nonprofit based in Cassville, was a dog named “Barbie.” The guide dog agency is in charge of naming their dogs.
CORTLAND, NY
Shelby Reporter

People, pups invited to participate in Paws for the Cause 5K

HOOVER – Those looking for a good reason to get out of the house on a Saturday morning can add “Paws for the Cause” to their calendars on Sept. 18. After having to postpone this and other events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Best Friends of Shelby Humane members are excited to have a firm date for the 2021 edition of Paws for the Cause, one of their main fundraisers for Shelby Humane Society.
HOOVER, AL
wgel.com

Paws In The Park September 18

The Bond County Humane Society’s Paws In The Park event is returning in 2021. The 17th annual Paws In The Park is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at Patriot’s Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog owners can register for contests and/or the pet parade online and receive complimentary...
BOND COUNTY, IL
sparklecat.com

Happy Paws Therapy Cat Visit

I went to the big hospital for today’s therapy cat visit. Our first stop was Pediatrics, as it usually is. Before I even saw any kids, we ran into a couple of the hospital staff, who were very happy to see me! I always say that I’m here as much for the staff as I am for the patients. That has been even more true since I started coming back at the end of July. There is still a pandemic going on, and it adds even more stress to their jobs.
PETS
WKRC

Puppy with upside-down paws gets second chance

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WKRC/KOCO/CNN Newsource) - A puppy with upside-down paws got a new leash on life thanks to a college of veterinary medicine. Meet Siggi, a rat terrier puppy with a rare defect. Her out-of-joint elbows allowed her lower limbs to rotate 180 degrees, meaning her paws face straight...
PETS

