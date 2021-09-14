Punching the Paw

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Bindi is a 12-year-old Terrier mix who was removed from her previous home by humane control after being found with serious skin and ear infections.She is so gentle and very friendly, considering everything she has been through. She is only 11 pounds. Bindi is house trained and crate-friendly, but it is recommended a crate is only utilized if absolutely necessary, given her background.
