CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Frame Negroni

By Recipe: Jaz’min Weaver
imbibemagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Tom gin anchors a medley of spice. Gin is the star of this Negroni twist from Frame in Detroit. Cocktail “mixress” Jaz’min Weaver says she chose Old Tom for its woody character, and “the lemon, chocolate, and chai notes are meant to soften the bitter elements of the drink.”

imbibemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Tom Gin#Chocolate Liqueur#Food Drink#Beverages#Frame
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

If you get the urge to bake but don't feel like going through the laborious process of making a cake from scratch or whipping up other impressive but time consuming desserts, there is one tried and true baked good that is easy to make and satisfies your sweet tooth: banana bread. It only takes up one hour of your time and will make you happy all week long.
RECIPES
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
imbibemagazine.com

Chocolate Strawberry Negroni

Fresh strawberries and a touch of crème de cacao lend sweet complexity to the classic. Add all of the ingredients to mixing glass with 10-15 ice cubes, stir for 25 seconds, then strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Express an orange peel over the drink and place in glass.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGN TV

Celebrating Negroni week at Cindy’s

CHICAGO — Negroni week is currently underway in the city. The annual fest is presented by Imbibe Magazine and Campari. Its purpose is to encourage businesses to pour the drink for a good cause. The Negroni is a popular Italian cocktail that is made with one part gin, one part...
CHICAGO, IL
imbibemagazine.com

Regal Cinema: Batched Negroni

Named after the famous theater in Mumbai, this Negroni remix has a robust structure thanks to the tannins of black tea and the spice of cardamom. Combine the ingredients in a container or bottle that will hold 25 oz. of liquid. Let infuse for 2 days (overnight will work in a pinch). Strain out the spices and tea before using.
FOOD & DRINKS
mediapost.com

Campari, 'Imbibe' Mag Kick Off Charitable Negroni Week

Italian aperitif Campari and Imbibe, the “Liquid Culture” consumer magazine (print and online), have teamed up for their ninth Negroni Week, starting Sept. 13. The popular Negroni -- a mixture of Campari, gin and sweet vermouth -- is at the center of this seven-day charity event. To participate, bars and restaurants serve Negronis and donate to charities, choosing from a wide variety of causes.
ADVOCACY
Time Out Global

Where to drink Negroni in Hong Kong

More than a century ago, the bitter, sweet, spirited Negroni was invented by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy. Today, this Italian aperitif is more popular than ever, and it even has a week dedicated to it. Made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, the crimson-hued cocktail can be a bit...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

It’s Negroni Week: celebrate it at these three top London joints

Negroni Week has become A Big Deal. The annual event sponsored by Campari and Imbibe magazine uses the bitter cocktail of gin, Campari and vermouth as a springboard for all sorts of laudable charitable initiatives and causes. Since it started in 2013, NW has grown to involve around 12,000 venues worldwide, all of which have registered and donate money to a charity of their choice. In London, venues participating range from Claridge’s to the Young Vic. It’s upon us right now, so check out our recommendations of where to do it in style.
FOOD & DRINKS
la-story.com

Celebrate Negroni Week: 9/13-19! Visit Your Favorite Bar for a Negroni!

Negroni Week Kicks Off on September 13 through September 19. Find a Bar or Restaurant that is Participating in this Event!. Negroni Week is back! This year, September 13-19, thousands of bartenders, venues, retailers, and cocktail-lovers will celebrate the classic Negroni cocktail, for one shared charitable goal. Negroni image courtesy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

Where to get a Negroni in Singapore

The Negroni is a classic cocktail that has long been enjoyed, and celebrated, by people all around the world. For more than 100 years, bar-goers have been reaching out for this bittersweet tipple before a good meal – not just because it stimulates one’s appetite as an apertivo drink – but for its refreshing, delicious, and well-balanced flavours.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Los Angeles

Negroni Week Gives Back While Celebrating a Classic Sip

Select SoCal venues will donate portions of the proceeds from Negronis to various organizations, including Covid relief charities. Local participants include Eataly L.A., Il Fornaio in Pasadena, and Genever. Quaffing something stylish, a cocktail that boasts a slightly bitter kick and herbaceous panache? A dazzler of a drink that has...
PASADENA, CA
imbibemagazine.com

Jim Meehan’s East India Negroni

A rich rendition of the classic. To showcase the versatility of rum, Jim Meehan welcomes the spirit to the Negroni framework in this rich rendition. Meehan typically uses Banks 5-Island (which he helped develop), but in his book Meehan’s Bartender’s Manual, he suggests Appleton Reserve or Mount Gay Black Barrel as equally delicious options. The sherry, though, is non-negotiable. “Its title makes the East India sherry the key ingredient here,” he writes. It is “a blend of oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherries that are aged in a hot, humid bodega in a special solera that mimics the conditions wine would have undergone during transatlantic journeys of the seventeenth century.”
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy