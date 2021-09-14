Frame Negroni

A rich rendition of the classic. To showcase the versatility of rum, Jim Meehan welcomes the spirit to the Negroni framework in this rich rendition. Meehan typically uses Banks 5-Island (which he helped develop), but in his book Meehan’s Bartender’s Manual, he suggests Appleton Reserve or Mount Gay Black Barrel as equally delicious options. The sherry, though, is non-negotiable. “Its title makes the East India sherry the key ingredient here,” he writes. It is “a blend of oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherries that are aged in a hot, humid bodega in a special solera that mimics the conditions wine would have undergone during transatlantic journeys of the seventeenth century.”
