Frame Negroni

Negroni Week has become A Big Deal. The annual event sponsored by Campari and Imbibe magazine uses the bitter cocktail of gin, Campari and vermouth as a springboard for all sorts of laudable charitable initiatives and causes. Since it started in 2013, NW has grown to involve around 12,000 venues worldwide, all of which have registered and donate money to a charity of their choice. In London, venues participating range from Claridge’s to the Young Vic. It’s upon us right now, so check out our recommendations of where to do it in style.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO