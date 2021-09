MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America will expand its hours and capacity starting Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced the site will be able to administer 500 doses a day, and will be open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. That’s an increase of 350 doses per day and 10 hours per week. The site administers the Pfizer vaccine, for free, to all eligible individuals 12 and older. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total COVID-19 case count...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO