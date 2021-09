Insider is seeking nominations for its annual list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue. We want to hear from you. Please submit your ideas via this form. We're looking for early- and mid-career professionals who are working behind the scenes to develop creative campaigns, using data in new ways, changing business practices, or challenging the traditional agency model. The ideal candidates are up-and-comers who have the potential to be future leaders in the industry.

