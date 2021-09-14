CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

The report on the global Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs Market published by Reports and Data provides an in-depth assessment of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Drugs market including recent technological and product advancements, market drivers, challenges, current and emerging trends, opportunities, threats, risks, strategic developments, and other key features. The report comprises 100+ pages and covers comprehensive assessment of market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, growth rate, industrial chain analysis, regional analysis, and top companies. It also provides strategic recommendations to formulate investment strategies and provides insights for new entrants.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Related
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Spell Splendour For Dysphagia Management Market (Reach US$ 6 Billion)

The Dysphagia Management Market will be worth US$ 6 Billion at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 to 2029. With seamless digital exploration on the anvil, greater patient volume is likely to be enclosed worldwide with no geographical barriers to hold back. Telehealth is there is added to the digital transformation wave, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare vertical.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Nanotechnology Market by Solutions & Services - 2028 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Emergen Research

The Global Nanotechnology Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Live Vaccines Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Live Vaccines market was valued at USD 15.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.95 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Live vaccines are derived from disease causing viruses or bacterial strains, these diseases causing bodies are attenuated or weekend by repeated culturing, which is then replicates into the individual body once is injected in response body develops immune and targets the infectious disease. The live vaccines market is driven due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disease such as typhoid, across the globe. As per an estimation, around 11-21 million new cases of typhoid are registered worldwide. Approximately 10.0 million cases across the globe, were diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2017. Rising awareness among the public as well as favorable government initiatives is supporting the market growth in developing nations. For example, Indian government started Pulse Polio in India, which aims to approach 100% population irrespective of literacy, financial capability, and to all geographical regions of India by aiming majorly social media. Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GEPI) funds are managed by various public and private sector donors. Furthermore, according to the recent news, England is no more measles free state due to approximately 931 new cases were registered in England and Wales in 2018 and around 231 new cases in England were diagnosed with measles in the first quarter of 2019. The global burden of such diseases is contributing towards the growth of live vaccines market.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

The Uveitis Treatment Market To Dissect The Innovation Curve (Reaching US$ XX Million) Between 2029

The Uveitis Treatment Market will witness a CAGR of 6%, reaching US$ XX Million between 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Drugs#Cancer Research#Market Trends#Revenue Share#Launches Forecast#Reports And Data#Eli Lilly And Company#Celgene Corporation#Novartis#Cagr#Middle East Africa#Eu#Swot
Las Vegas Herald

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

Increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector, the rise in the incidence rate of chronic conditions have resulted in boosting the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market. The global peripherally inserted central catheters market is forecast to reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data....
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

India Construction Chemicals Market growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025

A new research report presents an overall analysis of India's construction chemicals market. This report depicts every detail related to the market and the dynamics impacting revenue growth. The general observation of the market shows that India is progressing rapidly in every industry sector. With rapid advancements taking place in every sphere, an exponential growth is foreseen in India's construction and construction chemicals market. This research report titled 'Construction Chemicals Market: India Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' reveals that the market is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 2,600 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Eyewear Market Is Projected to Record a Volume CAGR of Nearly 7.6% through 2027

The global Eyewear market is forecast to reach USD 245.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The eyewear market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising number of eye diseases and growth in the aging population across the globe. Moreover, the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a part of fashion and luxury is fostering the market demand. However, the shift to newer technologies, such as laser surgeries, is hampering the market demand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The global pharmaceutical processing seals market is forecast to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The standard for pharmaceutical processing seals is quite high, owing to the demand for cleanliness and hygiene. Strict legal guidelines and purity requirements always need to be implemented.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Wireless health market size is expected to reach USD 315 billion by 2025 | IBM, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Wireless Health Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Wireless Health including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Wireless Health investments till 2029. The report does...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market was valued at USD 822.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The study covers EEG devices, a typically noninvasive electrophysiological monitoring system designed to record electrical activity of the brain. This electrical activity is measured over a period of time, and abnormalities are studied to diagnose the patient's condition. EEG is generally used to diagnose epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathies, coma, depth of anesthesia, tumors, stroke and other focal brain disorders. But innovations in Electroencephalography such as wearable EEG by new company Cogwear LLC provide wearable EEG looking like headband applicable in sports, gym and majorly in healthcare as it is useful in studying team work, trust within individual, communication and brain reaction to situation and also detects anxiety and depression among younger generation. The Society for Neuroscience estimated that approximately 38% of the European region experiencing neurological disorders costing an average of around USD 902.43 billion every year which require brain study to understand an individual and deliver proper treatment this will improve the demand of Electroencephalography in the respective regional market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Glycerol Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the glycerol market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the glycerol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, biodiesel is the largest segment by source, whereas personal care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increased consumer spending, growing adoption of healthy lifestyle, and expansion of various end-use industries.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Disposable Syringes Market Size, DROT, Porter's, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Disposable Syringes Market was valued at USD 7,969.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.13 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.30%. The market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses requiring injections, advancement of technology, incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, high amounts of investment, and improved R&D efforts. A disposable syringe is a small, simple piston pump based medical tool used to administer injections of intravenous drugs into the bloodstream, or to draw a blood sample from a patient's body.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Metal Matrix Composite Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The latest research study published by Reports and Data titled Metal Matrix Composite market provides a thorough assessment of the market. As per the report, the Metal Matrix Composite market is expected to be valued at USD 542.8 Million by 2027 from USD 348.1 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% through the forecast years. The report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Metal Matrix Composite market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the Metal Matrix Composite market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report offers key insights into market share, market size, and market revenue growth for the forecast period 2021-2028.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Textile Sizing Chemicals Market Registering a Strong Growth during forecast period 2017 - 2025

Global Textile Sizing Chemicals Market: Introduction. The process of applying protective adhesive coating upon the surface of yarns is known as sizing. Sizing chemicals are mainly applied on warp yarns to improve their performance during the weaving process as warp yarns are subjected to abrasion with various loom components during weaving. Sizing chemicals are also used to increase the smoothness and reduce the hairiness of the warp yarn. Size coating protects yarns from abrasion and reduce warp breakage rate in the loom. Textile sizing chemicals strengthen the yarns by 10% to 20%. Different type of sizing chemicals such as antistats, antisticks, binders, cleaning agents, defoamers, dispersants, lubricants, etc. are used to avoid breakage during weaving. Depending on their end-use, different kinds of textile sizing chemicals are employed for different applications. As an example, defoamers are effectively used in jet dyeing whereas low foams are required as dispersing agents to prevent re-deposition of various dyes during the garment wash process.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2026

The Low power wide area network market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 to USD 25.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage long range connectivity between devices, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like, IoT and M2M, lesser power consumption, lesser technology cost, increasing demand for connectivity in various industries, rise of advanced technologies, such as smart cities and smart buildings, and emergence of smart and intelligent devices are some of the driving factors of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Fall Detection System Market To Put Forth Innovation As The Foundation To Growth (Reaching US$ 600.0 Million) Between 2019 to 2029

The Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach US$ 600.0 Million at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Telecom Order Management Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The Telecom Order Management Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 6.79 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast timeline, growing from its USD 2.26 billion valuation in 2019. Increasing internet and smart devices' penetration, rising demand for seamless network connectivity in rural areas, and cost-effective business processes are anticipated to augment the growth of the telecom order management market over the forecast timeline.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Durable Medical Equipment Market Share, Forecast, Revenue, Demand, Growth and Key Companies Valuation by 2028

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Forecast to 2027. The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Organs-on-Chips Market Growth, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure. Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vehicle Access Control Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

The Global Vehicle Access Control Market is forecast to reach USD 29.16 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle access control system is an electronic system that is developed to administer the movement of vehicles over an area. Growing crime rate accredited to vehicle theft has increased the demand for safe and secure procedures for the protection of automobiles. Change in lifestyle has led automotives to become a crucial component of today's world. It has become a vital part of day-to-day activities.
