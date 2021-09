Safety Jabrill Peppers was a fixture on defense for the Giants in 2020 and he finished the season playing 84 percent of the defensive snaps despite missing one game. Peppers did not see the same kind of playing time in Week One of the 2021 season. Peppers only played 30 of the team’s 66 defensive snaps in their 27-13 loss to the Broncos and the change in his role was a main topic of conversation when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

