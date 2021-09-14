CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delusion of Differences

By Sonal Ambani
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of “difference” lies at the very core of subjectivity and phenomenology. It is through difference alone and consequently the existence of an “other” that the very notion of self is constructed. The constitution of the other, fundamentally different from the self, is what imparts any meaning to selfhood, which is to say, what we know ourselves to be is precisely the difference from that which is not us. This idea in turn has substantial implications for all of humanity and the society we live in. It is this difference that creates the binaries of gender, race and ethnicity. The “othering” of people in geopolitical and societal spaces creates the fundamental antagonisms of our world. But there is a catch here. A nuance which is often missed by narratives, often intentionally, of discrimination. It may be that difference is foundational to the self, but difference, in no way necessitates antagonism. It is this nuanced conception of difference that has inspired my sculpture “Delusion of Difference”.

alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
Thrive Global

5 Ways to Stop Being Lazy

When we look at the state of the world, it is easy to feel like everyone has become so lazy. We watch shows where people can’t seem to get off their couch and move around, wondering why they can’t do what we’re doing. While this makes us feel even greater about ourselves, a step back into reality will show that not too many people are motivated to exercise and lose weight.
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
kravology.com

Learn Differently-Reverse Engineering

I recently began teaching my Master Class students various weapon threat defenses by starting and focusing on the “break & take.”. To my surprise, the students appreciated the detail often developed around the addressing of danger being applied to the break & take technical aspects of the defenses. My surprise was more accurately related to the overall improvement I saw across the spectrum in performing the entire set of defenses. Literally, everyone improved markedly.
Thrive Global

Sarah Parsons: “Devotion ”

Devotion — you just have to loveit. There’s nothing to replace that passion and commitment. I firmly believe we should all be doing the thing we love in some capacity or another, and to go into the journey of being a founder for anything you don’t love isn’t worth it in my opinion. That’s not to say you won’t find “success”, I think a lot of times you may, but when you reach that place you my find it’s not where you really wanted to be if it’s not something you love. I know that was the case for me.
rice.edu

Amitav Ghosh on the dangerous delusions that created our climate crisis

Renowned novelist explored the global legacy of colonial attitudes and aggression during the two-night Campbell Lecture Series. Award-winning novelist Amitav Ghosh delivered a duo of lectures describing the ways in which climate change and the exploitation of the earth’s natural resources are the result of a European colonialist mindset that turns everything it touches into a commodity and reduces to “brutes” anything that stands in its way.
Thrive Global

Shaping a healthier world means being able to think for ourselves

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. Americans trust scientists. This may seem, to some, like surprising news, given the extent to which attitudes towards science were politicized during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the data bear it out—the scientific community has long enjoyed public trust. Data show that 44 percent of U.S. adults say they have a great deal of confidence in the scientific community. This trust has remained fairly stable for decades.
Thrive Global

70% of Americans Doing PSR: Parasocial Relationships. Is This Okay?

Honestly don’t know how I am just learning about this now. The term “Parasocial Relationships” goes back to the 1950’s, when Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl described the television obsessed as forming the “illusion of face to face relationship” with the performers on TV. Now, of course, people are...
imdb.com

‘One Second’ Review: Zhang Yimou’s Lovely, Poignantly Imperfect Tribute to the Delight and the Delusion of Cinema

Somewhere in the land of worn-out metaphors, there’s a drawer overflowing with love letters from all the filmmakers who ever thought to make cinema of the making of cinema. But it feels inadequate to file Zhang Yimou’s “One Second” alongside those when it is the most direct and heartfelt valentine to the medium the revered Fifth Generation filmmaker has ever composed — even though, in the four decades between his 1981 debut “Red Sorghum” and this year’s “Cliff Walkers,” he has rarely made a film that could be considered anything but.
The Independent

We should value writers of colour for their talent not their trauma

When you begin a career as a scriptwriter, as I am now, or any writing career for that matter, you’re told to “write what you know”. This is good advice of course. However, as a mixed-heritage twenty-something female writer of colour who grew up in Cardiff, it struck me recently that what I’m often really being asked is to “write what ‘my people’ know”.It seems after years of neglecting diverse storytelling, the media and creative industries are now racing to play catch-up. There is no question that our storytellers have centred their narratives around the white male experience for so long...
News Break

Stop scrolling. Stop being bored. Do these things instead.

Many of us have a mindless scrolling habit. When you are bored, it is easy to scroll through your phone, looking for stimulation aimlessly. However, this boredom only breeds more boredom. Instead of reaching for your phone when you are bored, improve your mental health and well-being by doing these things instead.
Thrive Global

26 Best Affirmations You Can Manifest To Start Your Day Right

Affirmations are always mentioned by the people around us — our family, our friends, colleagues, and others — that sometimes, we lose the real importance of our daily lives. Little did we know that in affirmations, things can start to go the way we want them. These positive words serve as catalysts in improving our quality of mindset, reflecting on how we live our lives based on these powerful words. There is always an article read at church, in your inbox, or at a newsletter post that talks about how emotions and encouragement can be handed to people through a single word of affirmation. That means that there is growth to be analyzed in a single affirmation.
Thrive Global

Traveling as a Window to One’s Self

Traveling helps you better understand parts of yourself in various ways. By exploring new cultures and meeting with new people from different backgrounds, one learns to appreciate the diversity of human life, and how different perspectives can be, says Georges Chahwan. Traveling also encourages you to reflect on your experiences both good and bad, allowing you to see your own life in a new light. The ability to look back at yourself from an outside perspective helps people realize their potential as well as the deficits they may have.
Thrive Global

Vraj Anandpara: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

This year he founded his digital agency named “Top Fiften” for helping people build their businesses online and achieve their dreams. “Making the most of the opportunities” is something all the successful individuals that we have heard about recently have practiced. Especially the youngsters are increasingly taking risks, doing the unusual and challenging themselves even as teenagers to make it huge in their chosen industries. This same quality and attitude of fearlessly moving ahead on their path have given a few incredible success stories, inspiring many other aspiring professionals. We came across one such highly passionate teenager entrepreneur named Vraj Anandpara, who at 18 years of age has crossed boundaries in the digital realm and emerged as one of the finest talents in the industry.
Thrive Global

5 Simple Strategies to Defend Your Mental Health Against Social Media

Use these strategies to create a filter and a foundation for yourself against social media and online advertisers. Social media and advertisers online have never had as much influence and impact on our lives as they do now. Their opinions on what beauty and our life should look like can drown out our reality. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to feel beautiful and for brands to use these messages to target audiences (yes, I think there is nothing wrong with it), it does come at a cost.
Thrive Global

How to Take Action

Have you ever lost time to procrastination, later feeling guilty for not taking action?. Or take on so many things that you couldn’t do justice to any of them causing all the tasks to be postponed until eventually forgotten? I think we’ve all been there at some point in our lives… but what can we do to manage our tasks and take action?
Thrive Global

Friendship Can Lift Mountains!

The best thing you can do when you’re feeling down is surround yourself with people who will listen to and support you. When I’m having a rough day, the biggest help is knowing my friends would be there if I need them, says Georges Chahwan. There’s nothing better than someone showing they care and trying their hardest to make you feel better and at ease no matter what it takes. Not only does that show you they would always be there for you in any situation, but that we have such an important bond that nothing could break it apart.
The Independent

Review: Richard Powers amazes again with 'Bewilderment'

“Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton & Company)Here are two words that are so ingrained in Richard Powers’ astounding new novel as to be almost unnecessary: Autism and Trump The book tells the story of Theo Byrne and his son Robin Robbie for short. Theo is an astrobiologist, which is a job that sounds very cool to his son. He searches the cosmos for life on other planets! Robin is a pre-teen boy “on the spectrum,” as Powers writes (the word “autism” appears only twice, both times as a diagnosis, not an adjective). A more clinical diagnosis, and the...
