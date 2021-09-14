Unity and Grace : In Search of a Universal Human Experience
All things on this material plane are characterized within two modalities – Repetition and Difference. Everything ranging from our cognitive abilities to our very identities, hinge on these two modes of existence. They both exist in concurrence, in harmony with one another, and ultimately, complimenting one another in the production of everything new. We are already the product, and by extension, a repetition of all that which is around us, or has existed before us. We are a repetition, but with difference, and individuality.thriveglobal.com
