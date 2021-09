Studies have shown that exercising 3 times a week for about 20-30 minutes each time will naturally make you feel better because it gives you more energy and releases endorphins which in turn help regulate moods and fight depression. Taking a walk, jogging, lifting, or doing any type of activity that makes you feel good should be done more often because it only takes a few minutes to make yourself feel better, says Georges Chahwan. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your circumstances might be, there is always time for exercise and self-care! You can either choose to make the most out of life or opt for the less challenging route…which one will you take?

