Viking View: False start

Cover picture for the articleBengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT) There was so much yellow laundry tossed on the field at Paul Brown Stadium during the Vikings season opener in Cincinnati that Minnesota’s offensive line looked like they were auditioning for a Tide commercial. Vikings’ fullback C.J. Ham was flagged for a false start on the first play of the game, and by the time that Evan McPherson’s field goal sailed through the uprights to seal Minnesota’s fate in overtime, the Vikings had collected 12 penalties for 116 yards. Minnesota managed to avoid the team record for penalties in a single game of 16, but that was only because a number of additional penalties were called but weren’t accepted by the Bengals.

