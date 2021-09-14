Lest we forget

A memorial tribute display was erected at Rick Steber-Makers to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in 9-11

A display that had its beginnings in Lakeview has come full circle to Prineville near the showroom of Rick Steber and Company —Makers.

Beginning on Labor Day and extending through Sept. 11, a 9-11 Memorial Tribute Display was available for the public to give tribute to those lost in the Twin Towers and associated attacks on 9-11. Members of the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff's Office, and the Crook County Fire and Rescue came by on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 to give their respects and visit the display.

"It is very fitting that we have this in our community, because it something that we should not ever forget, "commented Crook County Sheriff John Gautney. "It was an enormous, enormous, tragedy in our country, and I think in today's world, we forget too soon these things that have happened to our country, and having a memorial like this in our community helps our folks here to remember and to remember the folks who gave their lives in this event. I think its very important and its a very nice thing to have done here."

The display is attributed to Chuck Pore, who was a Lake County Deputy Sheriff during the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. He was deeply moved by the events of that day and felt compelled to create presentations and displays to those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

Longtime friends Roland and Mona Glade helped Pore with the tributes in Lakeview. They moved to Prineville in 2016.

"He started doing video presentations to the emergency service personnel in Lake County from the time he ever came to Lake County," clarified Mona of the history of the memorial tributes. "After 9-11, he would incorporate video from 9-11 and made a big presentation by video."

She said that 2007 was the last video presentation, and from that point, Pore put his heart and soul into a display on the Lakeview courthouse lawn every year. Everything that he used in his displays was purchased exclusively by Pore.

"We have always appreciated it, and we were very close friends with him," Mona went on to say. "We started helping out every year â€“ planning, preparing, taking down and that kind of thing. He retired in 2016 and found out shortly after that that he had terminal cancer â€“ but he lived for four more years."

She added that he was beginning the process of getting things ready for the tribute for 2020 and died suddenly of a heart attack. After his passing, the display was gifted to Roland and Mona by Pore's wife. She felt that the couple would carry on the tradition, and Mona indicated that most of the materials are still in Lakeview. They only had room to bring the pieces that are at the present memorial with them for this year. Every year, the tribute includes the pictures and names on the 2,977 flags, representing all who perished on 9-11.

"It was an ongoing project, because we were still continuing each year to add more faces and names to the flags," said Mona.

She added that they were hoping to have all the rest of the materials in Prineville by the 2021 anniversary, but it wasn't possible to get them all in time. The Glades are hoping to add and make it bigger each year. The memorial is near and dear to their hearts.

"I feel very strongly, as Chuck did, that we never forget what transpired that day and that we pay tribute to all the fallen heroes, as well as all the innocent people who died," said Roland. "I was an EMT for 25 years, a firefighter, and I'm a retired fire chief. All those men and women who went into those buildings to save others were my brothers and sisters. With all the events that are currently unfolding in the world, it seems particularly fitting that we stop and honor all those who gave their lives on that day when America was attacked."

Battalion Chief for Crook County Fire and Rescue Russ Deboodt commented that it is very important to never forget the tragedy of 9-11, which is where the slogan "Never Forget" originated from 20 years ago.

"It is nice to see folks taking on that initiative year after year, and presenting the history of the event that happened 20 years ago so that all of us can remember the folks that lost their lives that day and keep a little piece of that with us," Deboodt stated of the memorial at Rick Steber-Makers.

Mona, who was also an EMT and firefighter, added, "All of us who are patriots and love America want to do all we can to make sure we never forget what happened, and that we honor those who lost their lives in that terrible tragedy. At the same time, we also pay honor to all those men and women who have given their lives for our freedom to live under the rights granted to us by the United States Constitution."