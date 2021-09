"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. ​​"It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 HOURS AGO