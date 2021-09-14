House damaged, nobody injured in Sunday fire

A fire broke out at a Northeast Seventh Street home, burning the back of the house

A structure fire damaged a Northeast Seventh Street home, but nobody was injured in the Sunday afternoon blaze.

According to a Crook County Fire and Rescue report, the fire was reported just before 1 p.m. A passerby noticed the smoke and called 911 and alerted the occupants, who were inside at the time the fire was reported.Â

Crews arrived on scene to find a small two-story home with a working fire on the back porch that was extending into the attic.Â Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and keep most of the damage to the exterior of the home.Â The damage to the interior of the home was mostly smoke damage, CCFR officials reported.

Twelve firefighters helped extinguish the fire with two engines, a medic and several command vehicles dispatched to the blaze. CCFR was assisted on scene by the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff's Office, City of Prineville Public Works and Pacific Power.Â

Three adults, two children and two dogs were displaced.Â Red Cross was called to assist. The cause of the fire is undetermined.