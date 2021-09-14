CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (09/14/21)

By Alexis Fuller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s question: Almost a century ago, jockey Frank Hayes had been training his whole life to get his first win in horse racing. He was big for a jockey, so keeping his weight down had always been an issue, so before one race at Belmont Park he trained as hard as he could leading up to his big moment. Despite being a 20-1 underdog, Frank and his horse “Sweet Kiss” crossed the finish line in first place, but in a manner no one had ever done before.. or since. It’s the only time in history someone has won a horse race this way. How did he do it?

MICHIGAN STATE
HOBBIES

