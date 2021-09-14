Packer Perspective: Give me ‘Prima donnas’ for $1,000

The “Jeopardy” question is: After a contentious offseason, this three-time MVP had his butt handed to him in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Well, that was as ugly as I can remember, and if we were to judge by the results of the game alone, Rodgers is ready for a permanent gig as the “Jeopardy” host. The Packers were humiliated on every level as the Saints handed the Packers the most lopsided loss of the Rodgers’ era, 38-3.