Packer Perspective: Give me ‘Prima donnas’ for $1,000

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Jeopardy” question is: After a contentious offseason, this three-time MVP had his butt handed to him in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Well, that was as ugly as I can remember, and if we were to judge by the results of the game alone, Rodgers is ready for a permanent gig as the “Jeopardy” host. The Packers were humiliated on every level as the Saints handed the Packers the most lopsided loss of the Rodgers’ era, 38-3.

The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Aaron Rodgers Suggestion

In-season quarterback trades almost never happen in the National Football League, especially in-season superstar quarterback trades. The Green Bay Packers played so poorly in Week 1, though, that’s there’s already speculation that one could potentially happen. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the question on Sunday night following the Packers’...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

CM Punk reacts to viral Aaron Rodgers hair photo

Aaron Rodgers became the punching bag of Week 1 of the NFL season due to both his performance and looks on Sunday, and CM Punk is asking that we leave him out of it. Rodgers struggled in the Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was ruthlessly mocked on social media after the game for his slick-back hair and, as many called it, prison look. With the beard and the hair, a lot of people pointed out that Rodgers looked like CM Punk.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady’s Criticism Of 1 Rule

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this month when he called out the NFL’s product. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the quarterback position is being taught the wrong way because every hard hit from a defensive player ends up being a penalty. “A quarterback should only throw the ball to...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL

