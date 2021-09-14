Lauren Alaina’s Dad Helped Her Out in ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Movie

Fall season is now in full swing, and no one is better prepared than Hallmark Channel. They are starting to roll out their crop of seasonal films, including the new movie Roadhouse Romance with country singer Lauren Alaina and actor Tyler Hynes. While there’s a great cast and stunning backdrops, there’s also the lovely fall fashions, which is what this article will showcase. Keep reading for how you can get some of the looks from the movie for yourself, including matches and more affordable dupes.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO