Lauren Alaina’s Dad Helped Her Out in ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Movie

wbwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch the Hallmark Channel movie Roadhouse Romance starring Lauren Alaina over the weekend? The country music star got a little help from her Army veteran dad. In the movie the country music star plays “Callie Jackson”, a lieutenant in the Army that is returning home. Lauren FaceTimed her dad while on set and in her Army uniform. Seeing his daughter in the uniform made dad a little emotional, but he still had to make sure Lauren wore the uniform correctly.

