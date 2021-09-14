Lauren Alaina’s Dad Helped Her Out in ‘Roadhouse Romance’ Movie
Did you catch the Hallmark Channel movie Roadhouse Romance starring Lauren Alaina over the weekend? The country music star got a little help from her Army veteran dad. In the movie the country music star plays “Callie Jackson”, a lieutenant in the Army that is returning home. Lauren FaceTimed her dad while on set and in her Army uniform. Seeing his daughter in the uniform made dad a little emotional, but he still had to make sure Lauren wore the uniform correctly.www.wbwn.com
Comments / 3