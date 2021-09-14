CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Colombo family boss, 13 others accused of move to take over labor union in federal racketeering indictment

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — The reputed octogenarian boss of the Colombo crime family and his top two aides were busted Tuesday morning on racketeering and extortion charges over their menacing move to seize control of a local labor union, court documents charge. Family head Andrew (Mush) Russo, 87, underboss Benjamin Castellazzo...

www.gazettextra.com

The Free Press - TFP

“I Would F—–g Shoot Him” 14 Defendants Indicted, The Entire Admin Of The Colombo Crime Family

On Tuesday, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Feds bust Colombo boss Andrew ‘Mush’ Russo in major racketeering case

The Colombos just took a hit. The entire administrative structure of the famed but faded mafia syndicate — including boss Andrew “Mush” Russo — was slapped with a federal indictment Tuesday related to the infiltration of a Queens labor union. A total of 14 defendants — including nine members of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

14 Defendants Indicted, Including the Entire Administration of the Colombo Organized Crime Family

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy. The charges in the indictment against the Colombo crime family members relate to multiple charged schemes in a long-running effort by the crime family to infiltrate and take control of a Queens-based labor union (the “Labor Union”) and its affiliated health care benefit program (the “Health Fund”) that provides medical benefits, including dental, optical and pharmacy benefits, to the members of the Labor Union, and to a conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with workplace safety certifications.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC mob takedown nets entire Colombo crime family administration, including boss ‘Mush’ Russo, feds say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fourteen people, including the entire Colombo crime family administration, were charged in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday afternoon on an indictment that included counts of labor racketeering, extortion and money laundering, authorities said. Federal authorities said the series of arrests, which involve defendants from Long Island, Queens,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Guardian

Colombo crime family boss among a dozen arrested on racketeering charges

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn busted approximately a dozen members of the Colombo crime family, including the entire leadership of the mob clan, over racketeering and extortion charges on Tuesday. The arrests included Andrew “Mush” Russo, the octogenarian boss of the family, and Benjamin “Benji” Castellazzo, the underboss. Others arrested include...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Reputed NYC Crime Boss Among 14 Mobsters Snared in Labor Racketeering, Extortion Bust: Feds

Reputed NYC Crime Boss Among 14 Mobsters Snared in Labor Racketeering, Extortion Bust: Feds. A number of high-ranking Colombo crime family members — including 87-year-old street boss Andrew "Mush" Russo, 83-year-old underboss Benjamin "Benji" Castellazzo and another 87-year-old underboss — were arrested early Tuesday by the NYPD and FBI in connection with a wide-ranging labor racketeering and extortion fraud scheme, according to prosecutors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

Colombo family boss, 11 others busted in NYC mob sweep, feds say

NEW YORK — The reputed octogenarian boss of the Colombo crime family and eight other mobsters were busted Tuesday morning in a law enforcement sweep in New York City, a source said. Family head Andrew (Mush) Russo, 86, and his underboss were among those arrested, the source said. The gangsters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Grand Jury Hits ‘Entire Leadership Structure of the Colombo Crime Family’ with Federal Indictment for Racketeering

A grand jury indictment unsealed on Tuesday charges 14 individual defendants — among them “the entire leadership structure of the Colombo crime family” — with a litany of crimes. Those charged include Colombo crime family boss Andrew “Mush” Russo, underboss Benjamin “Benji” Castellazzo, and consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, the Department of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Colombo Crime Family Boss, Underboss, Consigliere, Captains Indicted

“Today’s charges describe a long-standing, ruthless pattern by the administration of the Colombo crime family, its captains, members and associates,” Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Kasulis said. A 19-count indictment charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Colombo family consigliere surrenders to FBI in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Colombo crime family consigliere Ralph DiMatteo surrendered to authorities Friday in connection to a racketeering indictment, authorities said. DiMatteo, who was named in the unsealed indictment, turned himself in to the FBI in Manhattan Friday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In the indictment, prosecutors allege members...
MANHATTAN, NY

