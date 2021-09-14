Local health officials “in limbo” waiting for details on distributing COVID booster doses
MASON CITY — President Joe Biden has said that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be available to all fully vaccinated Americans starting next week, but local health officials are still in limbo on a lot of the details for that plan. The White House walked back that plan after there were concerns the announcement got ahead of any recommendations made by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.superhits1027.com
