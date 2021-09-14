In Focus: Sen. McConnell explains his decision to ramp up awareness on COVID vaccination efforts

KENTUCKY — During this segment of In Focus Kentucky, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who also is Kentucky's longest-serving U.S. senator ever, comments on a variety of topics and issues, including his recent decision to become more vocal on the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Look, where we end this pandemic is for people to get vaccinated. I was a polio victim when I was a kid, and studied that disease and how long it took to develop the two vaccines that ultimately eliminated polio, actually, in the whole world. 50 years. We developed three effective vaccines in less than one year. A modern medical miracle. It never occurred to me that we'd have difficulty getting people to take the shots. I thought they'd be lined up and excited about it. So we clearly have a challenge here and convincing Americans to take the vaccine, and I think the best argument, not opinion, but fact, is that with this resurgence, 90% of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated. This is a crisis of the unvaccinated. So, that's not an opinion, that's a fact. And we know the only way we finally end this pandemic is to get enough Americans vaccinated to produce what we call herd immunity. Enough people to finally put this in the rearview mirror, and it's been a struggle," explained McConnell.