In what appears to be a string of concessions to the Palestinians despite continuing rocket fire, violent border riots in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian incitement and terrorism in Judea and Samaria, the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) recently announced it had restored the Gaza fishing zone to 15 nautical miles. At the same time, Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing on the Gaza border, agreed to expand the amount of water it supplies to Gaza and increased the number of permits issued to Gaza merchants at the Erez pedestrian crossing.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO