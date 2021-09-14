CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Go With The Flow! Finding Nemo: The Musical To Return in 2022 With Updated Show

By Rikki Niblett
touringplans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that we have not seen the last of Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! The fan-favorite show will be returning in 2022. It won’t be exactly the same show though, as Disney has shared that it will be reimagined, but it will still be based on the same characters you know and love.

touringplans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

NEW Reimagined ‘Finding Nemo’ Musical Coming to Animal Kingdom

Disney has announced that a brand-new, reimagined Finding Nemo-themed musical will be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This news comes after many of the actors from Finding Nemo — The Musical spoke out about their time with the show coming to an end. Finding Nemo — The Musical has been...
ENTERTAINMENT
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Reimagined Finding Nemo Musical Announced for Disney World

Finding Nemo: The Musical is a stage show in Disney’s Animal Kingdom based on the popular Pixar film Finding Nemo. The show features incredibly talented live performers that sing, act, dance, and operate large puppets designed to look like their characters from the film. While several stage shows with live...
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

Fans Speak Out After Disney Announces Finding Nemo Musical Is Not Canceled, But Will Change

Lately, we have heard a lot when it comes to the fan-favorite Disney’s Animal Kingdom show, Finding Nemo — The Musical. Actors from the show were told that it would be no longer, but today we discovered that this was done because it is being reimagined. Finding Nemo — The Musical began in 2007, but in 2022, a brand-new and reimagined version of the show will debut in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Theme Park Insider

'Finding Nemo' Musical Coming Back to Disney World Next Year

September 14, 2021, 1:57 PM · Walt Disney World's Finding Nemo — The Musical will return in 2022, though in a "reimagined" form, the resort announced today. The Disney's Animal Kingdom production, which Theme Park Insider readers ranked the #2 theme park show in the world in last year's poll, remained dark when the Disney World theme parks reopened in July 2020. The production officially debuted in the park's Dinoland USA Theater in the Wild in January 2007, featuring songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, known then for "Avenue Q" but now better known for "The Book of Mormon" and a little production you might have heard of called "Frozen."
TRAVEL
cityweekly.net

Music Update Sept. 17

On his last release, 2020’s Big Sky, Pony Logan is back with more country experimentation, with perhaps a touch less autotune this time around though. On Cowboy Country Club, which came out Sept. 13, Pony Logan plays more with tongue-in-cheek country music attitude as a way to tell not-so-country stories—leaning into lackadaisical-ness more than anything else. There are also odes to macho figures outside the country realm, but who very much exude outlaw energy, or who posture that way anyways—namely, “TONY SOPRANO,” who Pony Logan sings sadly about, how “everybody’s on my back.” Other songs like “BITTERSWEET” nod to Toby Keith and Drake, pulling them into the song because Pony Logan says he feels like them, but also by sampling some of their most famous lines (“How do you like me now?!”) For a while, too, the slow gently bobbling pace of the neo country album feels like the hyperpop influence is dropped here, until “BOOGYDOWN” comes on with I think what could be called a fat, busted, bouncing low down bass beat to back a song about getting rowdy, with some whisky of course. Altogether, it’s a pleasant listen, and when you pay attention to the lyrics, a humorous one too. It’s nice to see another album like this from Pony Logan, and here’s to hoping he keeps going with it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
touringplans.com

SATURDAY SIX Presents: Artists Inspired by Universal’s HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS

This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at artists inspired by Halloween Horror Nights! The theme parks we all love can be many things to many people. For some they are just plain fun, as they enjoy the latest thrill rides. For others they can be relaxing, as few things can be more serene than enjoying a drink while enjoying the atmosphere walking around World Showcase in EPCOT or Islands of Adventure’s Port of Entry. It’s almost impossible to not feel patriotic while sitting in a theater watching The Hall of Presidents or The American Adventure. Who doesn’t feel the sense of awe and mystery of “how did they do that” when walking into Diagon Alley or Pandora: The World of Avatar?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Nemo#Go With The Flow#Walt Disney World
IGN

How to Find All Music Disc Locations

Music Discs are twelve items that can be obtained in the world of Minecraft, although exactly how will differ depending on the type of map you're in. Music Discs are one of the rarest items in the game, and there are only one of each of the twelve types. If you happen to lose one, it will be lost forever in that World!
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ Will Return to Broadway in 2022!

He’s back… and deader than ever. Well over a year after the Broadway run came to an end, the Tony-nominated Beetlejuice: The Musical (read our review) is headed back to Broadway, THR is reporting today!. According to the site, Beetlejuice: The Musical will take the stage at the Marriott Marquis...
ENTERTAINMENT
touringplans.com

The Best of Pixar at Walt Disney World

Pixar has been a part of Walt Disney World since even before the two animation powerhouses officially merged in 2006. Now, there are more Pixar-themed attractions and entertainment offerings throughout all four WDW theme parks than ever before, including favorite films such as Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Up, and more. And we are totally here for it!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
spectrumlocalnews.com

Music Is Art returns to Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Riverworks was the place to be Saturday for the best showcase of local musicians, artists and everything in between, as the 19th-annual Music Is Art festival took over the space for a day of fun. MIA is the brainchild of Robby Takac, who is best known...
BUFFALO, NY
South Bend Tribune

The Music Village returns to in-person classes

SOUTH BEND — The Music Village is resuming some in-person, one-on-one music lessons at 333 S. Michigan St. Lessons are taught in large classrooms to allow for social distancing, traffic through the building is limited, surfaces are sanitized after each session, and masks are required for all people 3 and older.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Crossroads: The show must go on

The phrase “the show must go on” is a common show business term meaning that regardless of what is happening backstage, there are still waiting patrons expecting a show. I think this is very applicable to the work we’re doing today, because despite the “unprecedented,” the “challenging.” the “new normal,” and all the drama that goes with this, we desire to show up every day to greet our neighbors in a loving manner with resources to meet whatever challenge they are facing.
ESTES PARK, CO
dancingastronaut.com

Malaa returns with an old-school house flow on ‘Soul Trippin”

Malaa has returned with a grooving new single, “Soul Trippin'” via Illegal Music. Featuring an old-school house vocal, the track blends Malaa’s signature style with a floor-stomping beat, tailor-made to get packed club crowds pumping. With an endless bank of setlist ignitors at his fingertips, the masked Frenchman adds a bit more ammunition to his arsenal on “Soul Trippin’.”
MUSIC
Variety

Celebrate ‘Star Wars: Visions’ With These Unique, Intergalactic Gifts

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The “Star Wars” universe gets the anime treatment this week with  “Star Wars: Visions,” premiering on Sept. 22. The animated anthology series for Disney Plus showcases nine original stories from seven Japanese anime studios, and will be filled with brand new heroes, villains and lightsabers sure to keep even the biggest of “Star Wars” devotees on their toes. Celebrate the series premiere with unique intergalactic merch...
SHOPPING
touringplans.com

New Coco Scene for Mickey’s PhilharMagic To Debut in November at the Magic Kingdom

Did you miss the news a few months back? There’s going to be a brand new scene added to Mickey’s PhilharMagic and it’s going to be themed all around the hit Pixar film, Coco! This new scene will include the musical number “Un Poco Loco” and it will be added to the Magic Kingdom‘s Fantasyland attraction on November 17, according to Disney’s social media.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy