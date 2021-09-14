A quiet day today with bigger summer-like temps on the way

Be prepared for warmer temperatures, sunny skies, and a windy start to the day in our mountain areas. The low pressure that brought showers and cooler temperatures through last weekend is now well off to our east, but we still have some areas with gusty winds lingering in the northern Sierra early today. High pressure is building in from the Pacific and will result in warmer temperatures and sunny skies in your Tuesday forecast. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to remain in effect through 11am this morning in the foothills and west slopes of the Northern Sierra as winds stay gusty, and humidity stays low. The winds and our fire danger will diminish as we head into this afternoon, and some areas will have a shift to south winds late in the day. Gusts up to 45mph out of the northeast are still possible across the Sierra and foothills this morning, but south winds to 10mph are expected for this afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 8 to 18 percent range later today, and that will keep our fire danger elevated for your last day of the summer season. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, and in the 30's to 40's in our mountain areas Tuesday morning. High temperatures are projected to end up in the mid 90's in the valley, 80's in the foothills, and 70's to 80's in our mountain areas this afternoon.

