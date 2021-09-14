CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A quiet day today with bigger summer-like temps on the way

By Amber Wheeler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the low to mid-70s. NW winds to 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. A few passing clouds with dry conditions. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies as lows fall back to the 40s and 50s. Light and variable wind. Wednesday: Warmer and windier. Highs will...

news4sanantonio.com

Strong cold front is almost here!

SAN ANTONIO - The much-advertised cold front is surging south across central Texas. There could be a random sprinkle or shower in the western Hill Country to Val Verde County, while the rest of the area quickly heats up under partly sunny skies. The cold front will push into the Hill Country counties by noon today, and that should keep highs in the 80s to near 90 for many in the Hill Country. Meanwhile, we'll see mid to upper 90s along Highway 90 and areas to the south including Bexar County before the front arrives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WKTV

The first day of fall will feel more like summer...

Fall officially begins Wednesday at 3:21 pm. This is the exact moment in earth's rotation around the sun between the winter and summer solstice. At this moment, the sun's rays are directly over the equator. As far as our weather is concerned, it will feel more like summer on Wednesday....
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Warming up for your final day of summer today

Be prepared for warmer temperatures, sunny skies, and a windy start to the day in our mountain areas. The low pressure that brought showers and cooler temperatures through last weekend is now well off to our east, but we still have some areas with gusty winds lingering in the northern Sierra early today. High pressure is building in from the Pacific and will result in warmer temperatures and sunny skies in your Tuesday forecast. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to remain in effect through 11am this morning in the foothills and west slopes of the Northern Sierra as winds stay gusty, and humidity stays low. The winds and our fire danger will diminish as we head into this afternoon, and some areas will have a shift to south winds late in the day. Gusts up to 45mph out of the northeast are still possible across the Sierra and foothills this morning, but south winds to 10mph are expected for this afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 8 to 18 percent range later today, and that will keep our fire danger elevated for your last day of the summer season. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, and in the 30's to 40's in our mountain areas Tuesday morning. High temperatures are projected to end up in the mid 90's in the valley, 80's in the foothills, and 70's to 80's in our mountain areas this afternoon.
KCBD

Fall-like temperatures for the last day of summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After record-breaking heat yesterday, much cooler air will settle in today. The Lubbock airport clocked a max temperature yesterday of 99 degrees, which broke the previous record of 98 degrees set in 1977. This heat was all ahead of a cold front that finally moved through the area yesterday.
LUBBOCK, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Cooler temps on the way

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening a cold front will be moving through the Crossroads. This front will bring a chance for showers and storms. Behind the front, winds are expected to increase our of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Humidity levels will gradually decrease as we move through the day on Wednesday. Lows headed for the mid 60s and highs will be in the mid 80s.
VICTORIA, TX
fox5dc.com

Comfortable temps near 80 degrees Tuesday, possible late day showers as summer comes to an end

WASHINGTON - It's the last day of summer and it's going out without any drama! FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures are cool this morning in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Most of the day will feature more clouds than sun and seasonably comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance for spotty showers, but a much better chance for showers and some storms in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
kxnet.com

Sunshine, fall-like temperatures for the last day of summer

Cloudcover began to decrease in western North Dakota throughout the day on Monday, and will stay away for most of Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will look to be about the same or slightly warmer than Monday. There will be a very slight chance of some showers near central North Dakota, but those will be mainly isolated in nature.
KFOR

Fall Today, Back to Summer by the Weekend

After Monday’s strong cold front, we will see temperatures about 20° cooler today. Clearing skies and STRONG north winds Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-70’s and low-80’s. We will see more Fall-like weather Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows in the upper-40’s and low-50’s. If you’re a Fall...
WDSU

Rain for the last day of Summer

As of 10am, Tropical Storm Peter was over 100 miles northeast of the Puerto Rico with 40mph winds. It continues to move west-northwest at 9mph. The biggest threat appears to be to Bermuda. The NHC is also closely tracking Tropical Storm Rose which is over 900 miles west of the...
KETV.com

Fall-like final day of summer

It's a fall-like final day of summer as temperatures top out in the low 70s Tuesday. With clear skies and a calmer breeze tonight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
8newsnow.com

A perfect last summer day

Much clearer skies for our last full day of summer. The north breezes are lighter and the air quality will be better for most everyone to be outdoors and enjoy the normal temperatures for this time in September. Mornings have really cooled off and it’s likely we’ve seen our last 100-degree days of the year, but knowing Mother Nature it’s not impossible to eke out another one even after we flip the calendar to fall tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says don’t put away the summer wardrobe just yet.
wearegreenbay.com

Last day of summer brings a fall-like feel

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It’s the last day of summer, but it will feel like fall a day early. Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies with many going through the day dry, but a mention of a brief light shower or sprinkle holds on. Temps will go way down from yesterday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Breezy NNW winds from 10 to 20 mph.
cw39.com

Houston Weather: Temps climb to 90s for last day of summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A cold front will bring scattered showers and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also climb back to the 90s for the last day of summer, but Houston will wake up Wednesday morning to temertatures in the upper 60s. The first front of the fall...
HOUSTON, TX

