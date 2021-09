Last month we saw the BMW M4 taking on some Ford models. It was probably a coincidence as a number of publications/channels had access to both cars at the same time. We’ve seen the new M car from BMW take on the Mach 1 and the results weren’t exactly surprising. This time though, the big daddy came to pick a fight with the one who trashed his son. This time, we’re watching the Mustang Shelby GT350 take on the M4 and things don’t really go down as you may think.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO