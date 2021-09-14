Van Buren Superintendent: No Change to Mask Mandate, For Now

After much discussion, the Hiawatha School Board voted unanimously Monday night to only quarantine students and staff who have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. This deviates from guidelines established by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that USD 415 had adopted as part of it's Return to Learn Plan. According to the KDHE, if a person is considered a "close contact" - meaning they are within 6 feet of the positive person for 10 minutes or more - then that person is required to quarantine for 10 days, regardless of whether they had symptoms. Only in a situation of a mask exemption, as determined by the health department if the mask mandate is in place, then a quarantine is not required if the close contacts wore masks and are asymptomatic.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO