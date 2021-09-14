CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren Superintendent: No Change to Mask Mandate, For Now

By Ellis Codjoe
ottumwaradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of a federal judge blocking enforcement of the mask mandate ban in Iowa schools with a temporary injuction, a southeastern Iowa school district will not change its mask policy. Federal Judge Robert Pratt cited the recent rise in Covid cases among Iowa children when he made his...

