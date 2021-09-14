Unions Press Bargaining Bill For Delivery Drivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wrote to Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer of Mondelez International, urging him to oversee good-faith negotiations for a fair contract between the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) and Nabisco, which is owned by Mondelez. Despite reports that Mondelez has generated over $1.1 billion in net earnings in Quarter 2 of 2021 – and chosen to repurchase $1.5 billion worth of its shares over the last six months – the company has elected to cut pay and benefits, forcing the hand of the roughly 1,000 BCTGM workers now on strike across the country. These actions by Mondelez follow a pattern of shutting down U.S.-based facilities, like those recently closed in New Jersey and Georgia, and moving production to Mexico.
