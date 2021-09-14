CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unions Press Bargaining Bill For Delivery Drivers

By Chris Lisinski, State House News Service
WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning that rideshare and delivery workers are toiling under low pay and lack workplace protections afforded to others, labor activists on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass a bill extending collective bargaining rights to tens of thousands of app-based drivers. Legislation on the Labor Committee hearing (H. 1953 / S. 1224)...

WWLP 22News

App-based drivers to hold Statehouse rally over collective bargaining bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild will be at the steps of the Statehouse Tuesday, demanding collective bargaining rights and a union for app-based drivers. The independent association is pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill establishing those protections, that are currently under review by the committee on...
BOSTON, MA
Salem News

Unions seek to organize ride-hailing drivers

BOSTON — Labor leaders are urging lawmakers to extend collective-bargaining rights to drivers for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services to improve their pay and benefits. A proposal heard Tuesday by the Legislature’s Committee on Labor and Workforce Development would require so-called transportation network companies to allow drivers to organize...
BOSTON, MA
State
Massachusetts State
The Lebanon Reporter

Kokomo bus drivers continue to push for union recognition

Kokomo bus drivers are trying to rally public support as they continue to press the Kokomo school board to recognize their union efforts. Drivers and members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) protested outside the Kokomo School Corporation’s administration building Monday evening, ahead of the school board’s meeting.
KOKOMO, IN
WBUR

Mass. State Troopers' Union Sues Over Vaccine Mandate

A union representing Massachusetts state troopers is challenging Gov. Charlie Baker's vaccine mandate. In a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court, the State Police Association of Massachusetts asked a judge to put the mandate on hold. Baker's order requires state employees under the governor's control, including state troopers, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or claim a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 17.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

Feds order border warehouse to pay $235K in back wages

A federal court in California has approved a judgment ordering a customs warehouse logistics company to pay $235,000 in back wages and penalties after an investigation found the employer illegally paid warehouse workers as little as $3.38 per hour. Premar Global Warehouse Logistics employed 16 Mexican nationals to work as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

Delivery co-op gives restaurants control over fees, drivers

Paying third-party delivery services more than the cost of her restaurant’s rent convinced Kristen Corral she had to do something. The epiphany came in July 2020. The pandemic shutdown was over, but restaurants were still permitted to operate at only partial capacity, and a lot of their customers remained skittish about dining out. Takeout and delivery were the only roads to survival.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
