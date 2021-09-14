CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland man killed in Baker County motorcycle crash

By Jamie Parfitt
KDRV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKER CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says that an Ashland man died on Monday after crashing on his motorcycle near the northeastern Oregon town of Baker City. State troopers and emergency personnel responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash along Highway 7 southwest of Baker City shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday. The officers found a motorcycle rider, identified as 78-year-old Lawrence Drake of Ashland. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

