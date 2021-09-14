CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonetta 3 may not star original voice actor

By Michael Beckwith
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayonetta 3 remains a mystery even four years after its announcement, and now fans are anxious that it won’t feature the title character’s original voice actor. As spotted by IGN, a fan told Hellena Taylor over Twitter that they couldn’t imagine Bayonetta without her voice, to which Taylor replied “Well you might have to.” She has refused to comment further on this as she is still bound by a confidentiality agreement.

