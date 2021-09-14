Bayonetta 3 may not star original voice actor

Marvel has had a ton of rumors swirling around What If...? But, Spider-Man voice actor Josh Keaton had to step up and debunk some of the claims going around. He's a beloved figure in the animated Marvel community for his stint as Peter Parker in Spectacular Spider-Man. So, the fans naturally assumed that the company could do a quick homage by having him voice the version of the hero with the Cloak of Levitation featured in the promotional material. Now, that did not go down, but before we got confirmation during the latest episode, the speculation was rolling like wildfire all over the Internet. Clearly, it pained Keaton not to be able to respond to any of the claims one way or the other. He implored fans to take their time and for other sources of information, not to just run with the story. At any rate, it's an interesting moment for the entire fandom as speculation drives the conversation from day to day in a huge way. Check out his comments down below:

