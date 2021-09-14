New BMW M2 Coupe turned into an unofficial art car
To celebrate the start of production of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe, the BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi presents an unofficial art car. The paintwork was created internally by painters Luis Esquivel and David Fernandes, associates of the factory’s painting area. The paint job represented a great challenge since the BMW 2 Series Coupe is a vehicle full of curves and 3D shapes. That required applying up to five coats of some colors. For this specific work, eight different colors were used, 6.1 liters of automotive paint and 2.5 liters of clear coating.www.bmwblog.com
