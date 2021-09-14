CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New BMW M2 Coupe turned into an unofficial art car

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the start of production of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe, the BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi presents an unofficial art car. The paintwork was created internally by painters Luis Esquivel and David Fernandes, associates of the factory’s painting area. The paint job represented a great challenge since the BMW 2 Series Coupe is a vehicle full of curves and 3D shapes. That required applying up to five coats of some colors. For this specific work, eight different colors were used, 6.1 liters of automotive paint and 2.5 liters of clear coating.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
Carscoops

BMW M240i Coupe Transformed Into An Art Car In Mexico

A special BMW M240i xDrive art car has just been unveiled to commemorate the new 2-Series Coupe being built in Mexico. This special 2-Series was recently presented by the BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi and the paint was conceived by Luis Esquivel and David Fernandes. It combines the colors of the German and Mexican flags and required the use of 6.1 liters of paint and 2.5 liters of clear coat.
CARS
Carscoops

This Mercedes-Benz “Replica” Is Great In The “Terns” And Has “Gold Wing Doors”

You will always find some interesting cars listed up for sale through Craigslist, but this one might just take the cake as the most bizarre we have ever come across. The listing refers to the car as a 2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG C8 GTR and takes inspiration from Mercedes’ C8, C9, and C11 race cars. No mention is made about what kind of chassis underpins the bizarre homemade creation but one thing we can say for sure is that with a $75,000 asking price, it certainly isn’t cheap.
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

New 2022 Nissan GT-R launched for the Japanese market

In what has grown to become a yearly ritual for the brand, Nissan has launched another update for the GT-R. This time, it’s a pair of new special-edition models for the Japanese market, and both of them are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of October. Nissan...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Car#Bmw M2#Infrastructure#Art World#New Bmw M2 Coupe#Mexican#German#Plant
gtspirit.com

First $10 Million Bugatti Centodieci to be Delivered in 2022 – 10 Cars Worldwide

The Bugatti Centodieci prototype has completed wind tunnel testing ahead of deliveries next year. The tunnel consists of a 9300hp propeller that drives winds stronger than a hurricane in one of the most intensive aerodynamic testing performed on a road legal car. The Centodieci is powered by a 8.0L W16...
CARS
Top Speed

The Lexus IS 500 Blends V-8 Power With Styling at Anti-German Prices

Can Lexus’ latest attempt at a sports sedan truly out-shine the stuffy Germans at BMW, Audi, and Mercedes? Quite possibly, but let’s just say this is not a case of "buy the Lexus because you cannot afford the BMW." This is about a V-8 Lexus Sedan than could create some headaches in a few German HQs.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

One Of A Kind Running And Driving Porsche 959 Prototype Found For Sale

A Porsche 959 has found its way onto the used car market and what makes it especially unique is the fact that it is a rare and fully functional prototype. German dealership Mechatronik, which is selling the car, notes that it is one of 12 ‘F-series’ prototypes that were the first development cars built by Porsche, hitting the road before the subsequent ‘V-Series’ and ‘N-Series’ pre-production cars. This 959 was the seventh of the 12 F-Series prototypes built and one of just two painted Ruby Red.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The 2009 Spyker C8 Is a Rare, Jet-Inspired Supercar That Performs Even Better Than It Looks

Exclusivity in the world of sports cars and luxury automobiles is relative. Porsches and Mercedes seem positively commonplace when compared to Ferraris and Bentleys, but even these series production cars are manufactured in the thousands annually. For drivers seeking something truly rare, a Spyker should fit the bill. The historic Spyker company was founded in 1880 by brothers Jacobus and Hendrik Spijker. The pride of the Netherlands, Spyker enjoyed various successes in automobile and aircraft manufacture until its demise in 1925. Spyker Cars, likewise of Dutch origin, was founded in 1999. The new company’s design philosophy was inspired by the motto...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

BMW 4 Series Coupe: 3D Design Japan launches new tuning program

The BMW M440i is quite the expensive car, wearing a starting price that’s dangerously close to the BMW M4. Due to that high cost, most 4 Series customers opt for less expensive, more fuel efficient variants of the 4er. Which isn’t such a bad thing, as all 4 Series models are silky smooth and enjoyable to drive. However, they do lack some of the visual excitement of the M Performance model (along with the straight-six power). That’s where 3D Design comes in.
CARS
motor1.com

BMW teases another Jeff Koons art car, an 8 Series Gran Coupe

Jeff Koons is back working with BMW and yes, it's for another art car, a follow-up to Koons' BMW M3 GT2 that made its global debut 11 years ago. This time around, Koons will be working to create a special edition of the 8 Series Gran Coupe, specifically an M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, which will be added to BMW's Art Car collection that dates back to 1975.
ENTERTAINMENT
BMW BLOG

BMW patents new door concept, for easier access inside future models

BMW is apparently looking to reinvent the doors on their car. A new concept was reportedly patented by the Bavarian company. According to this report, the Munich-based manufacturer filed for a patent, for a new way of opening the doors that combines the traditional functionality with an additional split on the roof. The new design idea aims to offer easier access inside the cabin. Think of it as a combination between classic car doors and the falcon doors on the Tesla Model X.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Custom BMW M3 Touring Get Crushed by U.K. Police

BMW has never made an official wagon variant of the M3. It’s going to, with the upcoming G81 BMW M3 Touring, but it will be the first in the brand’s history. Prior to that, if a BMW enthusiast wanted an M3 Touring, they’d have to make one out of a salvaged M3 and a standard 3 Series Touring. However, if you do so with stolen parts, your awesome creation meets an unfortunate fate.
CARS
BMW BLOG

EXCLUSIVE: The M Performance Parts for the new BMW 2 Series Coupe

BMW is launching a new line of M Performance Parts for the all-new 2 Series Coupe and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. This marks the first time we’re seeing such parts on the new 2er Coupe. The new BMW 2 Series Coupe sports a rather controversial design. While it’s garnered...
CARS
BMW BLOG

Live Photos: BMW i4 M50i Safety Car shows an aggressive style

The BMW Welt in Munich is hosting this week the public premiere of the BMW i4 M50 Safety Car. For this upcoming season, BMW will offer the Safety car for all the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. The new i4 Safety Car will replace the BMW i8 Safety Car, which has previously led the field in the electric motorcycle series, which takes place on the support program for MotoGP.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Live photos of the 2022 BMW M240i Coupe in Thundernight Metallic

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is now part of the BMW Welt exhibit. A Thundernight Metallic M240i xDrive is greeting the visitors as soon as they enter the iconic building in the heart of Munich. The new purple color is a first for BMW and, for now, it is exclusive to the G42 2 Series Coupe. Thankfully, all 2 Series variants come with a few great color options, such as Melbourne Red, Portimao Blue or Brooklyn Grey. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only) and Black Sapphire Metallic.
CARS
Robb Report

How James Jean Turned This Koenigsegg Agera RS Into the World’s Fastest Art Car

James Jean’s Koenigsegg Agera RS isn’t just some wild-looking art car, it’s a record setter. The American visual artist has taken his lush print Pomegranate and applied it to the body of the Swedish hypercar, turning what was already a technological marvel into a work of art. But the striking finish isn’t the vehicle’s only noteworthy trait—this Koenigsegg is also the world’s fastest art car. Pomegranate, which depicts a woman using the juice of the fruit as makeup, was first created as a wood block print while Jean was working at the Adachi Institute in Tokyo in 2016, according to Arrested Motion....
ENTERTAINMENT
Carscoops

Has The 2022 BMW M240i Coupe Won You Over Yet?

Few cars unveiled in recent months have triggered as much debate as the new BMW 2-Series, including the flagship (for now) M240i model. Some love it, some hate it. Regardless of what you think, it’s hard to deny that it makes a statement, especially clad in this gorgeous shade of purple.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

BMW i Vision Circular concept car unveiled

BMW has unveiled their latest concept car, the BMW i Vision Circular and the company has said that it is looking ahead for the years 2040 with its new Vision concept. The new BMW i Vision Circular is one of five new concept cars that BMW is showing off, the car is being shown off at IAA Mobility 2021 in Germany.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Live Photos: 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in display at the BMW Welt

The 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is also premiering this week in Munich. Celebrating the kick off of the 2021 IAA, BMW has decided to bring a series of new models to the iconic BMW Welt building. The new four-door coupe has recently made its online debut, but it is now time to open its doors to visitors.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy