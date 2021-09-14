Ground broken: AdventHealth's 100-bed hospital on Palm Coast Parkway to open spring 2023
AdventHealth held a virtual groundbreaking celebration Sept. 14 for its 100-bed Palm Coast Parkway hospital. The project, Flagler County’s single-largest health care investment, includes the second AdventHealth hospital in Palm Coast. The four-story hospital, located near Bridgehaven Drive, will be approximately 158,000 square feet. AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway will include...www.palmcoastobserver.com
