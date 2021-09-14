CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Milley reportedly took action to ensure a 'rogue' Trump wouldn't launch nuclear weapons after Jan. 6

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley was so convinced that then-President Donald Trump had gone into "serious mental decline" after the Capitol riot that he took steps to limit him from going "rogue" and launching nuclear weapons, a new book by Bob Woodward reportedly reveals. Peril, an upcoming book written...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Slate

The Truth About Mark Milley

Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, co-authored with Robert Costa, has a lot to say about the military establishment. One of the figures who comes off looking really good is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, a main character in the book. Peril reports that, after the 2020 election, Milley was concerned an unstable commander in chief might launch a nuclear attack on China—so he took action to stop that from happening, and called a colleague in China to offer reassurances. Controversy over whether Milley’s actions were appropriate has exploded, with conservatives decrying supposed overreach and liberals praising the general as a hero—but Fred Kaplan, who writes the War Stories column for Slate, thinks both these conclusions completely miss the point. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kaplan about Milley’s new position in the political discourse, and the truth about his actions. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandGen. Milley's China debacle, and how Trump revealed the cracks in an antiquated system

Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation — or the resignation — of Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following revelations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.” The authors describe Milley's increasing alarm over then-President Donald Trump’s mental stability. According to the book, Milley believed Trump might precipitate a nuclear conflict to remain in office after the 2020 election, concern that resulted in actions that are perhaps unparalleled.
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 Committee seek to investigate Milley’s actions after Capitol riot

The leaders of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection announced Thursday that they would investigate the actions of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after the riot.Committee Chairman Rep Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and ranking Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming released a statement saying the steps the Pentagon took around 6 January reveal were a crucial part to the investigation and that committee was already seeking records related to it.“Looking ahead, we will carefully evaluate all the facts based on first-hand testimony, contemporaneous documents, and other relevant materials,” the statement read. “The Select Committee is...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Gen. Milley reportedly tried to work around Trump on nukes. Did he have authority to do this?

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that during the final months of the Trump administration, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had actively engaged Chinese officials in an attempt to “avert armed conflict.” Milley reportedly also asked senior U.S. officers to involve him should President Donald Trump issue an order to launch nuclear weapons at an adversary.
POTUS
