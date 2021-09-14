Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala Prep Involved Hosting—and Toasting—Black Talent

On Monday, September 13, the Met Gala’s red carpet host Keke Palmer was visibly surprised and delighted to see two guests in particular: American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, and Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson. The two names have made headlines in their respective fields for months ahead of the Costume Institute’s first in-person gala since 2019, but were an unexpected pair at fashion’s big night out. They were just a couple of folks who were brought to the Met by the Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, who invited an entire table’s worth of Black designers, musicians, athletes and creatives for the evening. Hamilton, who wore a black suit with a lacy white button-down with a train that extended past his left knee by Kenneth Nicholson, told W he wanted to come with an entourage that was “meaningful, but that would also start a conversation and put Black designers top of mind for the fashion community.”