September 12, 2021 - President Joe Biden’s Proclamation on National Grandparents Day, 2021. On National Grandparents Day, we celebrate the important role grandparents play in providing love, wisdom, and strength to their families, and fostering greater understanding across generations. Grandmas and grandpas, abuelas y abuelos, nanas and pop-pops — through their wisdom, their perseverance, and their unconditional love — strengthen our family bonds. They share with us who we are, where we come from, and the experiences that have shaped their lives, and, in many cases, shaped our Nation.

