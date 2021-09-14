CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yucca Valley, CA

ALBUQUERQUE MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT THROUGH YUCCA VALLEY

By Sara Snyder
z1077fm.com
 7 days ago

An Albuquerque man was arrested early Friday morning (September 10) accused of felony reckless evading after a high-speed pursuit with Deputies through Yucca Valley. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies attempted a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. on a vehicle driven by Bradley Soza, 40, for failing to maintain his lane. Bradley Soza failed to yield and led deputies on a high speed pursuit through Yucca Valley, at times exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. After a pursuit of around 5.5 miles, Bradley Soza stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Balsa Avenue and switched seats with his passenger, Isaac Soza, 19, of Pomona. Isaac Soza told deputies that he was the driver of the vehicle. Bradley Soza was arrested for investigation of felony reckless evading and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $100,000. Isaac Soza was arrested for investigation of being an accessory to a crime, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, and was later released on $25,000 bail.

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yucca Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Yucca Valley, CA
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yucca#West Valley

Comments / 0

Community Policy