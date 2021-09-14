ALBUQUERQUE MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT THROUGH YUCCA VALLEY

An Albuquerque man was arrested early Friday morning (September 10) accused of felony reckless evading after a high-speed pursuit with Deputies through Yucca Valley. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies attempted a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. on a vehicle driven by Bradley Soza, 40, for failing to maintain his lane. Bradley Soza failed to yield and led deputies on a high speed pursuit through Yucca Valley, at times exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. After a pursuit of around 5.5 miles, Bradley Soza stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Balsa Avenue and switched seats with his passenger, Isaac Soza, 19, of Pomona. Isaac Soza told deputies that he was the driver of the vehicle. Bradley Soza was arrested for investigation of felony reckless evading and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $100,000. Isaac Soza was arrested for investigation of being an accessory to a crime, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, and was later released on $25,000 bail.