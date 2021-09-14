SCHOOL BOARD MEETS TONIGHT WITH PRESENTATIONS ON COVID POLICIES
The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold their regularly-scheduled meeting tonight. The meeting begins early at 4:30 p.m. with work study sessions to review student achievement plans and district finances. The board then moves to closed session at 5:50 p.m. to hold a discussion on the district’s Superintendent position and conference with labor negotiators and legal council. Assignment reporter Chris Fleischman has the details for tonight’s open-session agenda…z1077fm.com
