What's the Most Remote Volcano on Land?
Churchill volcano (in distance partially covered by clouds) in the Wrangell-St. Elias Range of Alaska. Credit: McGimsey, R. G., USGS/AVO. Our planet is big. In the past, I've talked about what volcano might be the most remote on the Earth. Turns out that it is likely Amsterdam Island in the Indian Ocean. It is over 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers) from any populated continent and almost 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) from Antarctica. That is truly in the middle of nowhere.www.discovermagazine.com
