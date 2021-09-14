CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach to begin charging Service Fees for credit, debit card payments October 1

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Fernandina Beach will begin charging a nonrefundable Service Fee for payments made to the City with a credit or debit card in person, online, or by phone beginning October 1, 2021. This fee will vary from 2.5% to 3.1% depending on the City service the payment is for with a minimum charge of $1.95 – $2.00. To avoid a Service Fee you are welcome to pay by cash or check.

