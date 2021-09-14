Fernandina Beach to begin charging Service Fees for credit, debit card payments October 1

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. The credit card details in this post have been collected independently and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. With everyday credit cards now charging hundreds of dollars in annual fees, don’t be fooled into thinking you already have a prestigious card. The ultra-wealthy, super-elite and celebrities don’t settle for something on the mass market. Instead, they hold out for cards you’ve never heard of: accounts veiled by secrecy. Their...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 11 DAYS AGO