Morning And Afternoon Lineup Changes At Denver’s KOA And KHOW.
IHeartMedia Denver adjusts the programming lineups at news/talk KOA (850), which is simulcast on the Golden-licensed translator K231BQ at 94.1 and talk KHOW (630). Beginning Sept. 20, KOA adds “The Ross Kaminsky Show” (9am-12pm). Kaminsky, who currently serves as morning host at KHOW, succeeds Dave Logan, who will join “Big Al” Williams on a new three-hour sports talk show from 3-6pm, branded as the “KOA Sports Zoo” (3-6pm). Senior VP/Programming JoJo Turnbaugh, who co-hosted afternoons, will serve as a regular guest and contributor to the new afternoon show. Also participating will be Denver Broncos color analyst Rick Lewis. Additionally, “Broncos Country Tonight,” hosted by Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright, shifts from 7-11pm to 6-9pm, for six hours of sports talk programming starting at 3pm.www.insideradio.com
