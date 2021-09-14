Morning And Afternoon Lineup Changes At Denver’s KOA And KHOW.

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado mountain valleys had temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning. It wasn’t as cold in Denver but the city did drop to 39 degrees to start the final day of summer. The last time the Denver area was as cold as Tuesday morning was on May 12. Very chilly temperatures will also found around Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley where the official morning low temperature at the Greeley airport was 37 degrees. (source: CBS) In the mountains, it was the first hard freeze of the season for many mountain towns between 9,000 and 10,000 feet including Frisco, Steamboat Springs,...

