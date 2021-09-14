CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Morning And Afternoon Lineup Changes At Denver’s KOA And KHOW.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHeartMedia Denver adjusts the programming lineups at news/talk KOA (850), which is simulcast on the Golden-licensed translator K231BQ at 94.1 and talk KHOW (630). Beginning Sept. 20, KOA adds “The Ross Kaminsky Show” (9am-12pm). Kaminsky, who currently serves as morning host at KHOW, succeeds Dave Logan, who will join “Big Al” Williams on a new three-hour sports talk show from 3-6pm, branded as the “KOA Sports Zoo” (3-6pm). Senior VP/Programming JoJo Turnbaugh, who co-hosted afternoons, will serve as a regular guest and contributor to the new afternoon show. Also participating will be Denver Broncos color analyst Rick Lewis. Additionally, “Broncos Country Tonight,” hosted by Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright, shifts from 7-11pm to 6-9pm, for six hours of sports talk programming starting at 3pm.

Ash Jurberg

7 of Denver's strangest laws

I was about to visit my friend in Justin in Denver last year. Coming from Texas, I am used to his jokes about all the crazy laws we have in the Lone Star State. So, as I touched down at Denver International Airport, where Justin was waiting to pick me up, I had a surprise. I had done some research and found that Denver and many places in Colorado have some weird and wacky laws.
NBC Sports

Vic Fangio says Bradley Chubb’s recent off-field issue is “over and done with”

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb recently landed in hot water for failing to appear in court on traffic violations. The matter was resolved on Tuesday. On Wednesday, coach Vic Fangio downplayed the situation. “I have a good friend of mine over in Greenwood Village who’s a high-standing citizen here in the...
USA Today

Denver Broncos 2021 schedule

The Denver Broncos will return to the field on Sunday to take on the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ complete schedule for this fall. Denver Broncos 2021 Schedule. Week Date Opponent Time/TV. 1 Sept. 12 @ New York...
Radio Online

"Chad and Nate" Highlight New Lineup on Denver's 104.3 The Fan

Bonneville Denver announced today a new lineup on KKFN-FM Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan that includes the introduction of a new show: "Chad and Nate." The new lineup will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 20. "Chad and Nate," hosted by Chad Brown and Nate Jackson, will air weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
denverpioneers.com

Denver Men's Tennis Opens Fall Season at MSU Denver Invite

DENVER – The University of Denver men's tennis team opened the fall portion of its campaign with individuals representing the Pioneers this weekend at the MSU Denver Invitational. The results from this weekend are below. Men's Main Singles Draw – First Round. Daniel Krulig (Denver) def. Aiden Little (Colorado College):...
Steven Bonifazi

Denver daily round up: Four top stories for your Thursday afternoon

(DENVER, Colo.) Good afternoon Denver and happy Thursday to you and yours. Once again, the city is thriving as per usual, bustling with news. Today, Denver's Bike to Work Day builds hype, a multitude of conventions in Denver have cancelled there scheduled events due to concerns regarding the delta variant, Denver's largest hotel is expected to unveil its $80 million renovations and an annual BBQ festival returns to the Mile High City this weekend.
George Noory
thednvr.com

Broncos Pick ‘Em: How does your opinion of Denver change after Teddy Bridgewater’s impressive performance?

For the first time in a while, there’s legitimate optimism surrounding the team early in the season. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: After The Coldest Morning In 4 Months, A Big Warmup Is Coming

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado mountain valleys had temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning. It wasn’t as cold in Denver but the city did drop to 39 degrees to start the final day of summer. The last time the Denver area was as cold as Tuesday morning was on May 12. Very chilly temperatures will also found around Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley where the official morning low temperature at the Greeley airport was 37 degrees. (source: CBS) In the mountains, it was the first hard freeze of the season for many mountain towns between 9,000 and 10,000 feet including Frisco, Steamboat Springs,...
insideradio.com

Country, By The Numbers: New York's WNSH, Dallas' ‘The Wolf’ Tops With 900k Cume.

When it comes to the most popular radio formats, Country (including New Country) has been about as steady as she goes, consistently one of the top three listener choices overall and among adults 18-34, with average share among the latter demo teasing the 8-mark for 2021 to date. Nielsen's top 25 Country stations, based on weekly cume persons 12+ using Nielsen's most recent National Regional Database (spring 2021), reflecting both in- and out-of-market on-air and streaming listening, is the focus of this week's edition of Inside Radio's “By The Numbers.”
insideradio.com

Green Roll Strikes Podcast Deal With SuperBook; Will Also Take Shows To Sports Radio.

Sports betting remains one of the hottest media segments and that continues to lead to alliances between odds-makers and media outlets. The latest is a partnership between the new sports betting podcast network Green Roll Media and the sportsbook company SuperBook Sports. Their pact will bring the creation of several new podcasts.
