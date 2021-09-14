Violent storm rages through Portugal boatyard – 60-knot winds from the top of a boat cradle!
Witnessing a violent storm from your boat is always unnerving, especially when it hits without warning. Fortunately we were in the yard and not at anchor. The Algarve in Portugal is beautiful. Sailing the area is a delight. However paradise can have its downsides. Ten years ago the airport at Faro had part of its roof ripped off by a micro burst of wind. The rest of the area was untouched.www.pbo.co.uk
