Boss Rafael Benitez insisted Everton remain a work in progress after the Toffees’ collapse at Aston Villa.They shipped three goals in nine second-half minutes to fall to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday.Matty Cash sparked a goalrush as Lucas Digne’s own goal and Leon Bailey’s strike condemned the visitors to defeat.It ended Everton’s unbeaten start under Benitez and they were without the injured Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.“What we cannot forget about us is that we are a team who finished 10th last season with a new manager,” said Benitez.“What we did in the window was for reasons everyone knows,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO