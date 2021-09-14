Press Release: Boeing forecasts $9 trillion aerospace market
Boeing today released its annual forecast for the commercial, defense and space aerospace market, reflecting signs of the industry’s recovery following the impacts of COVID-19. The 2021 Boeing Market Outlook (BMO) – Boeing’s analysis of long-term market dynamics – states that commercial airplanes and services are showing signs of recovery, while the global defense, space and government services markets have remained stable.runwaygirlnetwork.com
Comments / 0