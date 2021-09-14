CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Boeing forecasts $9 trillion aerospace market

Cover picture for the articleBoeing today released its annual forecast for the commercial, defense and space aerospace market, reflecting signs of the industry’s recovery following the impacts of COVID-19. The 2021 Boeing Market Outlook (BMO) – Boeing’s analysis of long-term market dynamics – states that commercial airplanes and services are showing signs of recovery, while the global defense, space and government services markets have remained stable.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Press Release: Air France A320 refitted with Safran ECOS shelf bins

The first Air France A320 retrofitted with Safran Cabin ECOS Shelf Bins and installed by Air France Industries in July 2021, returns to service with success. The ECOS “Efficient Cabin Open Space” shelf bins offer up to 60% more storage capacity. The new luggage compartments are equipped with easy to reach doors that do not encroach into the cabin aisle and provide a lower shelf height for ease of loading and visibility. They provide an easier and smoother boarding experience, greatly reducing the time spent searching for luggage space or the need to put certain bags in the cargo hold. Aircraft turnaround times also reduce to improve efficiency and on-time performance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Press Release: Novacap becomes a major investor in Plusgrade

Gaining a foothold into the highly lucrative ancillary revenue market, leading Canadian private equity firm Novacap, announced today that it acquired a substantial equity interest in Montreal-based Plusgrade, the global market leader in upgrade technology and a key ancillary revenue partner for their more than 70 partners in air, cruise, and rail.
ECONOMY
High-flying Boeing raises jet demand outlook to $7.2 trillion

Boeing revised upward its long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The snapback in domestic air travel has made Boeing rosier about commercial jet sales. The aerospace...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Aerospace#Domestic Air Travel#Bmo#Commercial Market Outlook#Cmo#The Boeing Market Outlook#Digital
One-on-one with IPC Mouldings managing director Joanne Liddle

IPC Mouldings, a veteran aerospace company that supplies tooling and plastic injection moulded parts and assemblies to the industry, sees an opportunity for its business to return to 2019 rates during 2023 — a year earlier than originally expected. In an interview with Runway Girl Network, IPC Mouldings managing director...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boeing Projects $9T Aerospace Market Opportunities Over Next Decade

Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) annual forecast for the commercial, defense, and space aerospace market, reflects signs of the industry's recovery following the impacts of COVID-19. The 2021 Boeing Market Outlook (BMO), Boeing's analysis of long-term market dynamics, states that commercial airplanes and services are showing signs of recovery while the global defense, space, and government services markets have remained stable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Factbox: Boeing's latest commercial jet market forecast

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are the highlights of Boeing's annual Commercial Market Outlook (2021-2040) released on Tuesday, compared with the two previous editions. read more. 20-YEAR FORECAST. Publication date: 2019 2020 2021. Traffic 4.6% 4.0% 4.0%. GDP 2.7% 2.5% 2.7%. Starting Fleet 25,830 25,900 25,900*. Deliveries 44,040 43,110...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TECHNOLOGY
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
