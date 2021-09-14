CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Awwdorable Three Legged Animals Living Life To The Fullest

By shula_the_cat
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here at ICanHasCheezburger, we believe that every cat is a good cat, and every dog is a good boi, but we have a special place in our hearts for all of the adorable animals that have encountered some challenges, but keep on being wonderful. Specifically, we have a soft spot for all of the incredible animals who were born without or lost a leg, and kept on crushing it unfazed.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Bindi is a 12-year-old Terrier mix who was removed from her previous home by humane control after being found with serious skin and ear infections.She is so gentle and very friendly, considering everything she has been through. She is only 11 pounds. Bindi is house trained and crate-friendly, but it is recommended a crate is only utilized if absolutely necessary, given her background.
PETS
KEAN-FM

These Beautiful Dogs Need A Forever Home Now Adopt One For Free

The Abilene Animal Shelter is having a "Clear The Shelter Sale" on dogs only, and for a very limited time. If you would love to adopt one of these gorgeous dogs, then you had better get to the Abilene Animal Shelter right now. Take a look at these beautiful babies.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Cat#Dog#Veteran
tyla.com

Pet Owners Using Harness On Dog Walks Face £5000 Fine

Dog owners who use a harness instead of a collar on their pet pooches during dog walks could be breaking the law, and may face a £5000 fine or even six months in prison. According to The Control of Dogs Order 1992 law for Scotland and England, a dog must wear a collar with the owner's name and address on it, and using a harness does not adhere to this law.
PETS
Health

The 8 Best Pet Beds for Dogs and Cats

We know our pets love to snooze, and they deserve quality rest. Finding the right bed for your pet’s age or sleep style can make all the difference. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
PETS
Indy100

10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style

Sleeping with your dog (or dogs) in bed is a great way to feel close to them...until it’s two hours before the alarm clock goes off and a paw jabs you in the face for the fourth time that night. And even if your pups are polite sleepers, there are times when they just need to have a space of their own to lie down, stretch out, curl up, and nap the day away. We looked at some of the top-rated and highest selling pet beds on the market to determine which look like the best deal while being...
PETS
Times Gazette

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

Foxy, a sweet, hazel-eyed redhead who looks like a pit bull but is actually a cuddle bug, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Foxy is a loving lap dog who gives kisses, likes people and performs amazing zoomies for entertainment. Surrendered by her owner and already spayed, she is 2-3 years old and should weigh more than her current 43 pounds. Foxy was very anxious around other dogs when she came to the pound and although she has relaxed some, for now, she would be more comfortable in a one dog household. To meet Foxy, make an appointment with the pound by calling 937-393-8191.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Delaware County Daily Times

AFL Pet of the Week: Buttercup

Buttercup is as sweet and affectionate as she is beautiful — an adopter’s dream. Found lost and starving in a Lansdowne schoolyard by some concerned humans, Buttercup was apparently abandoned to fend for herself on the streets. This very special lady is 7-years young, spayed, tested negative, and up to date on her vet care and vaccines. As interesting as she is charming, Buttercup craves human attention and will come for pets and rub her face against your hands all day if you let her. She is not real fond of her carrier and has lots to say when she is in it, but she behaves like the perfect lady, both at home and at the vet. You could not find a better companion, so what are you waiting for? A flower so rare won’t last long. To learn more about Buttercup and other pets available for adoption, and to download an adoption application, please visit www.animalfriendsoflansdowne.org. Animal Friends of Lansdowne is a non-profit, all-volunteer community rescue, now in their seventeenth year of operation. Contact-free application process and pet delivery are assured.
LANSDOWNE, PA
Cosmos

Searching for the dawn of animal life

If you climbed down through the branches of the evolutionary tree, from child to parent for countless generations, you would eventually meet the greatest-grandparent of us all. But when did that animal evolve? And would we know it when we saw it?. The new Nilpena Ediacara National Park, five hours...
ANIMALS
kingstonthisweek.com

Socks lived a life of independence

The story of Socks the cat began more than a decade ago, at the Loyalist Humane Society (LHS) where she had been taken with her kittens. Shelter manager Anne Moffatt recalls that she was not “a teenage mother”, but rather a mature cat who appeared to be homeless. Story continues...
PETS
Red Bluff Daily News

Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week

Pet adoptions may happen quickly for many of our furry friends. Regrettably, there are a number of homeless animals who are not adopted within a few days, or even a couple of weeks. Some of them, in fact, may languish in their kennels for months. Why is it they cannot get that loving family they deserve? Are they just unlucky or is there some commonality between them that brands them less than desirable?
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
yellowscene.com

The Good Life Refuge Celebrates Three Years of Rescuing Farm Animals, Sept. 25 | Press Release

The Good Life Refuge Celebrates Three Years of Rescuing Farm Animals. (Longmont, CO) – The Good Life Refuge farm animal sanctuary is celebrating their third birthday and the public is invited. The ticketed celebration takes place on Saturday September 25, 2021 and all ages are welcome. The public celebration includes exploring the grounds, meeting over 60+ rescued farm animals, a silent auction, local gift items, food vendors, and much more.
LONGMONT, CO
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Your Dog Shouldn't Sleep in Your Bed

Cuddling with the dog and dozing off on the couch is a great way to relax on a lazy weekend afternoon. But bringing your dog into bed regularly might make you lose out on sleep, experts say. Here are three reasons your dog shouldn't spend the night in the big...
PETS
hngn.com

Chinese Chef Dies After Severed Snake Head Bit Him in Kitchen Tragedy

A Chinese chef was poisoned by a severed snake head while preparing a special meal requiring it as an ingredient. The snake's head seemed to have an involuntary muscle reaction that caused the fatal biting incident in the jaw muscles. Peng Fan had done the recipe so many times, but...
LIFESTYLE
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy