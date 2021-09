Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones appeared to have scored his first-career touchdown in a Titans uniform, executing a perfect toe-tap in the back of the end zone. Unfortunately, the ruling on the field was later overturned, as the referees concluded that Jones was out of bounds. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seemed to disagree with the ruling on the field, suggesting that the referees should have consulted the NFL league office before opting to overturn the call.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO