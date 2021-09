After getting knocked out in the Eighth District Tournament a year ago by Christian County, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers got a little bit of revenge on Tuesday night. While Anna Hernandez wasn’t on the pitch last season, she became the difference-maker Tuesday, scoring a pair of goals and tallying an assist as well as she and the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Colonels 4-1 at the Stadium of Champions.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO