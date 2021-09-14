Icelandair Wants To Fly Between Orlando & Havana
While not useful to most of us, here’s a fascinating route that an airline wants to operate, and that fellow avgeeks will no doubt appreciate. Icelandair has filed with the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) requesting the right to operate a total of 13 roundtrip flights between Orlando, Florida, and Havana, Cuba. Specifically, the airline wants to operate once weekly service on Tuesdays for 13 successive weeks, between October 5 and December 28, 2021.onemileatatime.com
Comments / 0